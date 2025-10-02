Iowa State Cyclones' Rocco Becht Rightfully Seen as Top 25 QB in Power Four
The Iowa State Cyclones are off to a strong start with a perfect 5-0 record to begin the season. After a strong year in 2024, the Cyclones are hoping to build upon that and win the Big 12 conference and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.
So far, Iowa State has done all the right things this season with a perfect record both overall and in the conference. Even though they might not be getting the respect and recognition that they deserve, the Cyclones have proven that they can win close games.
Furthermore, even though there have been a number of one-score wins for Iowa State, the program came out of their bye week and looked like a much-improved team against the Arizona Wildcats. The Cyclones put together arguably their best performance of the year and looked like a team that worked hard on improving.
One of the main reasons for the success of the team is the performance of their junior signal caller. Bill Connelly of ESPN recently ranked Rocco Becht 24th among all Power Four quarterbacks so far this season.
Becht is Proving to be Great
Coming into the year, expectations were high for the talented quarterback for Iowa State. After starting a majority of the games for the team the previous two campaigns, Becht was poised to have his best year yet, and he is trending in that direction.
There is a lot to like about the young signal caller for the Cyclones. Becht possesses a powerful arm and can also run the football well. As a good athlete, he keeps opposing defenses on their toes, and he might translate well to the next level one day.
So far in 2025, he has totaled 1,103 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, two interceptions, and five rushing touchdowns. With his career-high in rushing touchdowns being eight from last year, he is well on his way toward surpassing that number.
While there are a lot of good quarterbacks in the Power Four schools, Becht being ranked in the top half is a good place to be. He has shown the ability to make big plays when the team needs him too, and he put together a great showing in Week 5 with three total touchdowns.
The Cyclones should feel very comfortable with him lead the way for the team for the rest of the season considering some of the clutch performances that he has been able to have thus far.