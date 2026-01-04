Iowa State Cyclones' Running Back Could Thrive With Wisconsin Badgers

With the transfer portal opening up, there has been no shortage of news and player movement for the Iowa State Cyclones. Recently, one of their key players from the 2025 season has officially left the program.

Prior to the portal opening up, the Cyclones knew that they were going to be losing a lot of players to other teams. With the departure of Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, Iowa State was always going to be losing a lot of players in the portal, and a large number of them will likely head to the Nittany Lions.

While Campbell will undoubtedly do a good job of bringing over some of his players, others will seek opportunities elsewhere. One of those players is running back Abu Sama III, who will be heading to play with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Sama Will Help Wisconsin

BREAKING: ABU SAMA has committed to WISCONSIN, he tells @Badger247



“I am ready to give it my all!”https://t.co/IbAFh3wNip pic.twitter.com/LzU1YzYNgp — Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) January 4, 2026

One of the biggest bright spots for Iowa State in 2025 was their ability to run the ball with their dynamic duo in the backfield. With some of the struggles of the passing attack at times last season, the Cyclones leaned heavily on their rushing attack to carry them at times.

While Carson Hansen might have been the primary back for the team, Sama was also heavily involved in the rushing attack. Hansen also elected to go into the portal, and where he will go is yet to be determined. However, for Sama, he will be heading to a Badgers team that will be hoping to bounce back from a bad year in 2025.

The talented junior back is undoubtedly going to be able to help them with that, and he will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of some great running backs that the program has produced in recent years.

In 2025, Sama totaled 732 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, and an impressive 5.2 yards per carry average. Even though it might have been Hansen as the primary back, Sama was able to put together some really strong games. However, when the team was without Hansen, Sama carried the load and totaled 177 rushing yards against the Colorado Buffaloes.

With the Badgers, Sama will undoubtedly be playing a significant role for them and could be the featured back. The talented back has proven that he can be a starting-caliber running back for a Power Four school, and he could be getting that opportunity with his new team.

