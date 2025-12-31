Iowa State Loses 3 More Depth Pieces From Defensive Front Seven To Transfer Portal

After 10 years as the head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones, Matt Campbell accepted the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions. It was the end of an era, with the winningest coach in program history on his way out.

Jimmy Rogers has some massive shoes to fill as his replacement. Building upon the foundation Campbell left behind will be no small task, especially because he will be doing it with virtually an entirely new roster.

With Campbell on his way to Penn State, a staggering number of players are also leaving the program. The team’s depth chart looks unrecognizable, with what feels like every contributor from the 2025 season not returning.

The transfer portal is overflowing with Iowa State players. Starters, role players and deep reserves alike have announced their intention to enter the portal, and the hits just keep coming on the defensive side of the ball.

Iowa State losing Ekenna Ezeogu, Alijah Carnell and Samuel Same

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Iowa State Cyclones helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cyclones’ front seven has lost multiple more depth pieces recently. Edge defender Ekenna Ezeogu has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Iowa State DE Ikenna Ezeogu announced via his instagram that he will be entering the transfer portal for his final season. pic.twitter.com/3FVi7a4HtP — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) December 28, 2025

He was a big part of the team’s defensive scheme in 2025, playing 566 snaps. That was the most amongst defensive linemen on the team and fifth most overall. 13 total pressures were produced along with two batted passes and 22 total tackles.

One of the rotational pieces alongside him in the trenches, Alijah Carnell, is also entering the transfer portal. The interior defensive lineman will have three years of eligibility remaining and will be a great addition to whichever team can land him.

In only 66 pass rushing snaps, he had four total pressures with one sack, one quarterback hit and two hurries. That kind of pass-rushing ability from the interior of the defensive line can be a true difference maker.

Thank you, Iowa State! I am thankful for the people and coaches who impacted my life. I will never forget my time spent in Ames. Due to recent changes, I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/1wVUCZeD6V — Alijah Carnell (@Alijjah_2024) December 29, 2025

Joining those two on the transfer portal is linebacker Samuel Same. He is going to have two years of eligibility remaining, entering the portal as a rising redshirt sophomore.

Same didn’t record a statistic in 2025, so it makes some sense that he will be seeking an opportunity elsewhere. Especially because linebacker is one position that Rogers and the new staff have had success addressing thus far on the recruiting trail.

Redshirt sophomore Samuel Same is portaling.



The linebacker didn't record a stat in 2025. https://t.co/jqJaaCNW3P — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) December 28, 2025

They have been able to flip two former Washington State Cougars commits to Iowa State: Bradley Esser and Landon Kalsbeck. This is actually the third time that Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit have successfully courted Kalsbeck because they also secured a commitment from him when with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits before Washington State.

They also flipped defensive lineman Jake Jones and edge rusher Tyler Burnstein.

All of the recruits could have a chance to play right away, with only two players along the defensive line and two linebackers returning who played at least 100 snaps in 2025.

