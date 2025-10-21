Iowa State Cyclones Should Be Placed Higher in Big 12 Power Rankings
The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off their bye in Week 8 and have a 5-2 overall record to this point and are 2-2 in the conference. It was a strong start to the season for the program, but they have cooled off a bit of late.
Back-to-back losses in the conference quickly changed the outlook for the program. The Cyclones were a team that was in the Top 25 and atop the conference for a bit to begin the year. Now, they find themselves with a slim chance of winning the Big 12.
Even though their backs are up against the wall, this is a team that still has the potential to make some noise overall and in the conference. If they are going to achieve that, it will have to start right away in Week 9. Iowa State will be presented with the opportunity for a massive win coming off their bye week and should be well-prepared.
247 Sports recently ranked the teams in the Big 12 and had the Cyclones come in ranked 7th after Week 8.
Iowa State Should Be Ranked Higher
Seeing the Cyclones coming in ranked seventh in the power rankings feels a bit low. The back-to-back recent losses didn’t leave a good impression coming into the bye week, but this is a team that, for a good chunk of the season, has been ranked in the Top 25.
Ahead of them in the rankings are two teams that the argument could be made the Cyclones should be ahead of, and that is the Houston Cougars and Utah Utes. While the Cougars have a 3-1 record in the conference, they were blown out by the Texas Tech Red Raiders at home and really haven’t beaten an upper-echelon Big 12 team.
Furthermore, the Utes have a 2-2 record in the conference, like the Cyclones, but have lost both of their key games to the Red Raiders and the BYU Cougars. Their win against the Arizona State Sun Devils also came with them not having their quarterback, Sam Leavitt.
For the Cyclones, Week 9 will present them with a massive opportunity to get the signature win that they need. The Cougars are currently ranked 11th in the country and are undefeated this season. A win against them would instantly open up the conference and help propel Iowa State back into the mix.