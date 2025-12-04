Iowa State Cyclones Star is Selected by Timberwolves in 2026 Mock Draft

As the Iowa State Cyclones continue to rise in the polls into the Top 10, some of their players are deservingly getting some more recognition as well.

It has been a great start to the season thus far for the Cyclones. With an undefeated record so far, the team has been able to answer every challenge put in front of them. While there will be some challenging games coming up, Iowa State is playing in one of the best basketball conferences in the country.

The team should be very pleased with how things are going, and they were recently able to pick up a signature win against the St. John’s Red Storm in the Players Era Festival. With a marquee win under their belt, the sky is the limit for this program. As expected with some strong talent, the team might be seeing a couple of players take the step to the next level.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report recently released a complete 2026 NBA Mock. In the second round, he had Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson being selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 55th overall pick.

Jefferson’s Stock Rising

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After the Players Era Festival and being named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the senior forward is starting to raise some eyebrows, and for good reason. Jefferson has been playing fantastic of late and has been showcasing a lot of his skills.

When Tamin Lipsey was injured, the offense started to run through Jefferson more in the final two games in Las Vegas. While he is known as a powerful post-up player, his ability to pass well from that position to set up teammates was impressive.

This added skill to go along with his post scoring and rebound ability has helped his draft stock rise. Even though Jefferson is being viewed as a second-round talent, he unfortunately might have a ceiling right now.

Due to him not being proficient at spacing the floor, NBA teams might not ever view him as a first-round talent. However, that doesn’t stop him from being an excellent prospect and one that could make an impact in the NBA.

As a second-round pick, he could potentially come in fairly quickly and be a positive producer for a team off the bench. With the ability to score, pass, and rebound as a forward, there is reason to believe that he could make a successful transition to the next level.

