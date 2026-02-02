Iowa State Cyclones Star Moves Up All-Time Scoring List for Program

The Iowa State Cyclones have been playing some excellent basketball of late, and a major reason for their success has been the performance of some key players.

It was another perfect week for the Cyclones, capped off by a blowout win against the Kansas State Wildcats. Iowa State has now won four straight games and are 20-2 on the campaign. While the Big 12 is shaping up to be the best conference in the country with multiple title contenders, the Cyclones have been able to continue one of the best years in the history of the program.

Coming into the campaign, this was a team that was expected to be a contender in the conference, but they have blown those expectations out of the water. With a 16-0 start, they were ranked number two in the country not too long ago.

Despite a little hiccup in a two-game stretch, Iowa State has bounced back and has been on a four-game winning streak now, thanks to some good veteran leadership. One of those veteran leaders for the team has been senior point guard Tamin Lipsey. In their most recent win, he was able to move up the all-time scoring list for the program to 21st.

Lipsey Keeps Moving Up

It has undoubtedly been an excellent career for Lipsey with the Cyclones, and he is having a really strong senior season. While a lot of the attention has gone to Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic, Lipsey has been really good for the team as well. This trio has been one of the best in college basketball and is a reason why they have been so successful.

So far this campaign, Lipsey is averaging 13.4 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. While the offensive numbers are good, he is also one of the best defenders at his position in the country. On the defensive end of the court, he is averaging 2.4 steals per game, making him one of the most dangerous players in the country at getting into passing lanes.

Even though he might not be the most prolific scorer, his ability to be a starter since his freshman year for Iowa State has helped him move up the leaderboard for scoring, and he will continue to try to do so for the rest of the year. Even though he might be a bit overshadowed so far this season, Lipsey has played fantastic for the team.

