Iowa State Cyclones' Star Offensive Lineman Reportedly Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

There has been no shortage of news for the Iowa State Cyclones over the last couple of days, with the transfer portal set to open soon. Unfortunately, the program just keeps taking hits.

Over the last couple of days, there has been a lot of roster turnover for the Cyclones, both for the good and the bad. This is a program that knew they were going to be seeing a lot of players leave following the departure of Matt Campbell, but even the amount of turnover they have had might be surprising.

Their new coach is a bit of an unknown, coming from Washington State just after one year with the program, but he is young and hungry to succeed. Recently, he has been able to flip some recruits to Iowa State, but there is a lot of work that is going to have to be done in the transfer portal.

Unfortunately, as some good news has started to come in about recruits flipping to the program, a key member of the offensive line is reportedly going to be entering the transfer portal. All-Big 12 honorable mention Trevor Buhr reportedly intends to enter the portal and considering how well he has performed as the starting left guard for the program; this is a significant blow.

Massive Loss for O-Line

Iowa State OL Trevor Buhr plans to enter the transfer portal, his reps @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT tell ESPN.



Buhr started 12 games at LG for the Cyclones over the last two years and was honorable mention All-Big 12 this season. pic.twitter.com/PZw0XPbDEd — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 29, 2025

Losing Buhr is another blow to the offense that has seen quite a few key players announce that they are leaving. Campbell was able to bring over a majority of his coaching staff with him to the Penn State Nittany Lions on that side of the ball, and it will be interesting to see how many of his offensive players follow him.

As one of the best guards in the Big 12, Buhr is going to be a highly sought-after player in the transfer portal. Good offensive line play is always key, and it is something that the Cyclones have prided themselves on.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers figures to be a defensive-minded coach who is going to want to play some hard-nosed football in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and losing Buhr is significant. Replacing that type of talent in the portal is not going to be easy, and Iowa State could be in some trouble.

With the loss of Buhr, along with some of the other key offensive players leaving, the team is in a tough spot right now. Rogers is really going to have to reshape this program through the portal, and now the offensive line is a massive need.

