Iowa State Cyclones Star Predicted to Land With Penn State Nittany Lions

With the transfer portal opening up, the Iowa State Cyclones are going to be no strangers to a ton of news surrounding the program.

It has been a wild couple of weeks for the Cyclones, and things will likely only be getting more chaotic. With head coach Matt Campbell heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions, it has had a significant ripple effect on the rest of the program. Coaches, recruits, and players have left in droves, and new head coach Jimmy Rogers has been busy trying to rebuild the program.

Unfortunately, Rogers was unable to retain a lot of the top talent for Iowa State, with many of their best players entering the transfer portal. How he is able to rebuild the program will take some time, but the portal is going to be key. Furthermore, where some of the former talent for the team goes is going to be interesting to watch as well.

Pete Nakos recently predicted that Cyclones’ quarterback Rocco Becht would follow his head coach and go play his senior season with the Nittany Lions.

Becht To Penn State Seems Inevitable

NEW: On3's @PeteNakos has logged an expert prediction for Penn State to land Iowa State transfer QB Rocco Becht🦁https://t.co/J4KGrDrFkw pic.twitter.com/mSJmCgAzrJ — On3 (@On3sports) January 2, 2026

Since he made his decision to enter the transfer portal, it has always felt like Becht was going to be following his coaches to Penn State. As a three-year starter under Campbell, it makes a lot of sense for both sides to stay together.

For Becht, being in the same system with the same coaching staff he has had in college will best prepare him for a strong senior campaign. The young quarterback will undoubtedly be hoping to take his game to the next level, and a good year with the Nittany Lions could help with that.

Furthermore, with Campbell’s desire to get off to a strong start with his new team, bringing over some of his established talent and his star quarterback makes a lot of sense. Penn State is going to have some very high expectations for their new coach and getting off to a good start will be key.

While Becht going to the Nittany Lions might feel inevitable, anything can happen in the transfer portal. There are a number of excellent quarterbacks that are available, but the familiarity with each other makes this a strong fit.

Even though he didn’t have a great year in 2025, Becht should be 100 percent healthy and ready to go for the start of the 2026 season. If that’s the case, he will be poised for a big year.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: