Iowa State Cyclones Star Shockingly Not Seen as Midseason First-Team All-American

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting closer to the start of conference play, and the team is still 12-0 while playing extremely well.

With just one game left before the calendar turns to 2026 and conference play begins, the Cyclones have to be ecstatic with where they are. While Iowa State might have exceeded early expectations, they are now proving that they are here to stay as one of the best teams in the country.

Iowa State has some impressive wins on their resume and are currently ranked third in the AP Top 25 poll. The Cyclones are showing that they can be a title contender this year, and success in the Big 12 will only help further that fact.

As expected, with the team being so successful, they have received some strong performances from players on the roster. While many have contributed, one player in particular has been leading the way for the team.

Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today recently released his midseason All-Americans. For the Cyclones, Joshua Jefferson was named to the second team at forward.

Jefferson Deserving of First-Team Nomination

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his second year with Iowa State and his senior campaign, it has been a massive step forward for Jefferson in the 2025-26 season. The talented big man is averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.

This is a significant increase in production from the senior compared to last year, with his averages up both in points and assists. Furthermore, he has been efficient on the offensive end with a high field goal percentage, and also the ability to shoot from beyond the arc a bit.

Overall, it has been really encouraging to see the type of player that Jefferson has become as a senior. Now, he is being considered as an NBA prospect, and his stock is only going up with his success.

While it was good to see Jefferson on the second team at the midseason mark, he is certainly deserving of being higher. At the forward spot, his ability to facilitate and have the offense run through him at times while being efficient is a significant plus.

Even though there are some great players in the country, Jefferson has proven to be a National Player of the Year candidate on the third-ranked team in the nation. If he keeps up this level of production, it would be shocking not to see him be a first-team All-American.

