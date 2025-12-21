Iowa State Cyclones Star Moving Up NBA Draft Boards With Stellar Production

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has a lot of players performing at an incredibly high level this season. It has helped them get off to one of the best starts in program history, winning their first 11 games and counting.

Six victories have already been recorded over Power Conference foes, including a historic 23-point win on the road at Mackey Arena against the then-No. 1 ranked Purdue Boilermakers. That should provide the team with plenty of confidence heading toward what will be a difficult Big 12 schedule.

Iowa State will have two more non-conference games to prep before taking on its conference foes. They will welcome the Long Beach State Beach and Houston Christian Huskies to Hilton Coliseum to close out their non-conference schedule.

One of the players to keep an eye on in those contests, and the remainder of the season, is forward Joshua Jefferson. An All-Big 12 Team member last season, he has taken his performance to another level this year.

Where is Joshua Jefferson ranked in NBA Draft big board?

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) celebrates after winning 66-62 over Iowa in the men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That has led to the talented forward surging up NBA draft boards. In a recent piece updating the rankings for the 2026 NBA Draft Class, Jeremy Woo of ESPN has Jefferson making a major move upward.

In these latest rankings, Woo has Jefferson coming in at No. 55. Just about a month ago, the Cyclones' star was placed at No. 85, representing one of the biggest jumps, which was rightfully earned.

Viewed as one of the best stretch-4 big men in the nation coming into the 2025-26 campaign, he has certainly lived up to that billing. His 3-point shooting improvements this year, currently knocking down 42.9% of his attempts, will put him on the radar of more NBA teams.

A skilled player on both ends, his ability to stretch the floor was arguably his biggest concern. He is easing those worries thus far, increasing his volume and shooting percentage, resulting in a career-high 59.4% effective field goal rate.

Joshua Jefferson producing at career-high rate

Dec 11, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives to the basket in their game with the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Jefferson is scoring a career-high 17.5 points per game while grabbing 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks in 29.3 minutes per game.

His efficiency has been incredible on the offensive end, making 54.7% of his shots and turning the ball over only 2.0 times per game. That is an excellent number for someone who has the ball in his hands as much as Jefferson does as a focal point of the team’s offensive scheme.

The ability to be an offensive hub, as both a scorer and playmaker, only raises his ceiling while being evaluated by NBA clubs. A high-level defender thanks to his off-the-charts IQ, he more than makes up for his perceived lack of athleticism with his intellect.

NBA mock drafts have already had Jefferson going in the first half of the second round. That could improve if he keeps up this level of play against Big 12 competition.

More Iowa State Cyclones Basketball News: