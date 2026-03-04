Iowa State Cyclones Surprisingly Predicted to Win Big 12 Tournament

Following a loss on Big Monday to the Arizona Wildcats, the outlook for the Iowa State Cyclones has changed a bit. With three losses in their last four games, there is understandably some concern for the program.

While things have not been ideal of late, the Cyclones overall have had a great regular season. With one game still to go at home, Iowa State will be heavily favored and should be able to earn a win.

As the team limps a bit down the stretch, they will have a chance to rebuild some momentum. With the final game of the regular season being on Saturday, they will have a few days off before the start of the Big 12 tournament. While the team has a chance to still get a double-bye, that is looking a bit unlikely with the Kansas Jayhawks just needing a win over the Kansas State Wildcats at home.

If the Cyclones do end up as the five seed, they will be starting on Wednesday but could still very much be alive to win the whole thing.

Myron Metcalf of ESPN recently predicted that the Iowa State Cyclones would win the Big 12 tournament despite slipping up a bit late.

Can Cyclones Pull it Off?

Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

While it is easy to be pessimistic about what things are going for Iowa State after losing three of their last four games, the schedule has done them no favors at this stage of the year. Heading to Utah twice and then to Arizona in a two-week span is not easy at the end of the year and pairing that with how good the Big 12 is makes it even more of a challenge.

Getting this little bit of a break following their Big Monday loss and then just playing on Saturday before the start of the Big 12 tournament will undoubtedly do the team some good. While it is easy to focus on some of the struggles of late, this is a team with wins against the Houston Cougars, Kansas Jayhawks, and Purdue Boilermakers.

Iowa State has undoubtedly been a better team at home than on the road this year, but they should be able to get a good crowd at the Big 12 tournament. Overall, while this is going to be one of the most exciting conference tournaments to watch with the talent that will be on display, the Cyclones certainly can win it.