Iowa State Cyclones Still Regarded As Title Contender for One Major Reason

The Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team has hit a bit of a rough patch over the last few weeks.

They are riding a two-game losing streak, suffering their first defeat at Hilton Coliseum at the hands of the Texas Tech Red Raiders before heading on the road and being handled easily by the Arizona Wildcats.

Despite a 24-6 record, there is some cause for concern. Their performance on the court has been heading in the wrong direction, especially on the offensive end, which will raise some eyebrows.

However, the Cyclones are still viewed as a national championship contender by Myron Medcalf and Jeff Borzello of ESPN for one major reason: the trio of Tamin Lipsey, Joshua Jefferson and Milan Momcilovic.

Iowa State trio makes team a title contender

Iowa State Men's Basketball players Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic, and Joshua Jefferson stand for a photo during media day at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Oct. 8, 2025. | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“But let's focus on the ceiling here, because the ceiling is high for a T.J. Otzelberger-led squad that has been one of America's best defensive teams all season and features a trio few opponents can match,” Medcalf wrote.

Teams that find success in the postseason almost always have steady guard play to rely on. Iowa State has that with their senior. Lipsey is regarded as the best point of attack defender in the country and offers a steadying hand offensively.

More scoring responsibility could fall on his shoulders with Killyan Toure seemingly hitting the freshman wall and teams loading up to stop Jefferson and Momcilovic. But the four-year starter has the demeanor to handle it.

Some recent underwhelming performances have dented Jefferson’s case to be National Player of the Year, but he is putting up numbers no one else in the nation is replicating. A difference maker on both ends, the Cyclones need him to get back into a rhythm offensively.

He struggled mightily against Arizona, missing 15 of his 17 shot attempts and turning the ball over. That kind of performance won’t cut it against upper-echelon teams, but he has proven capable of leading this team in every way.

Momcilovic is in the midst of one of the greatest 3-point shooting seasons in men’s college basketball history. He is making 50.2% of his attempts and has already broken the Iowa State single-season mark for 3-pointers made.

Opponents have done a better job recently running him off the line, limiting his opportunities from long range. However, he has shown that even the best defense sometimes cannot slow him down.

As long as those three are healthy and playing to their potential, the Cyclones can match up with any team in the country. That is why they landed on the list of eight title contenders despite recent slip-ups.