Iowa State Cyclones’ Week 7 Injury Report Highlighted by Questionable Key Player
The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their Week 7 matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes with their eyes set on bouncing back. The loss in Week 6 was a crucial blow to their playoff hopes early on, and getting back into the mix has to start in Week 7.
After losing to the Cincinnati Bearcats, the Cyclones saw themselves nearly fall out of the Top 25 despite it being their first loss of the season. Due to some of their opponents this year not being regarded highly, the room for error has been minimal for Iowa State.
In Week 7, the matchup against the Buffaloes isn’t going to be an opportunity for a signature win, but it will provide them with the chance to bounce back. A conference win against any opponent is important in the long run and the Cyclones need to win this one.
Against the Bearcats, the team was pretty banged up in the loss. Coming into the game, they knew they were going to be without their two top cornerbacks for the rest of the year, and that hasn’t changed. Injuries to the secondary are going to be something that the team figures out how to overcome. Unfortunately, during the loss, they saw another key player get hurt, and he was on a lengthy availability report from Wednesday night.
In the loss to Cincinnati, running back Carson Hansen left the game early with a concussion and his status for this week is very much up in the air. Fortunately, being listed as questionable is better than being out, and he has some time to heal up before Saturday.
Can Cyclones Survive Without Star Runner?
Even though the team was without Hansen in the second half, the offense shockingly performed exceptionally well. Quarterback Rocco Becht was outstanding in the loss, totaling 314 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores as well.
Fortunately, he still had some help in the backfield despite his lead-back being out. Abu Sama III is a potent weapon in the running game, and he proved that with the added opportunity. He had his best game of the campaign, coming up just shy of 100 yards rushing.
While the team will certainly be hoping that Hansen is able to go in Week 7, Sama is more than capable of leading this offense on the ground. However, in what feels like a must-win conference game, being as close to full strength as possible would be ideal.