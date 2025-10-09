Iowa State Cyclones Week 7 Preview: Start Time, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Iowa State Cyclones will be set to face the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 7 on the road. This will be the second straight week away from home for the Cyclones, who will be on their second bye week following this game.
After the loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats, this will be an essential game for Iowa State in the conference. With a 5-1 record overall and a 2-1 record in the conference, there is little room for error going forward for the Cyclones. While they will have some opportunities after their bye week for signature wins, Week 7 is all about getting back in the win column.
The loss in Week 6 nearly knocked them out of the AP Top 25, and the team would like to get some breathing room heading into their bye week. Unfortunately, this is still a team that is banged up a bit with a secondary that will be missing two key players for the rest of the campaign. Furthermore, their top running back is also on the injury list heading into the matchup.
While last week might have been a disappointment, this will be a prime opportunity for the Cyclones to bounce back. Here is how to watch what will be an essential game for Iowa State heading into their bye week.
When: 3:30 EST, October 11th
Where: Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado
Television: ESPN
Stream: ESPN App
Even though the Buffaloes still receive a lot of national attention, they are a team that has struggled in 2025. So far, they have totaled a 2-4 record overall and they are 0-3 in conference play. Despite the poor record, they did play a close game at home against the BYU Cougars and that is notable.
The Cougars are one of the top competitors in the Big 12 for the Cyclones and a three-point win for them in Colorado could be telling that this is a better team at home than on the road. In their two conference road losses to the TCU Horned Frogs and the Houston Cougars, they lost by double digits.
While head coach Deion Sanders did have a medical procedure done this week, he is expected to be coaching in this one. For the Cyclones, they must not take the Buffaloes lightly in this one considering their success at home. Iowa State needs all the conference wins they can get, and that starts now.