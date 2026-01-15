Iowa State Cyclones' Wide Receiver Sets Visits With Two Schools

With the transfer portal still open for the Iowa State Cyclones, the team has been working hard on improving and rebuilding a roster that has suffered a ton of losses.

As expected, there has been a ton of turnover for the Cyclones’ roster this winter, and there is still more to come. New head coach Jimmy Rogers has been working extremely hard to fill a lot of holes on the team and has done a good job so far.

There has been no shortage of players who have followed Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, and the former coach of Iowa State has to be pleased by that. However, even though many players have elected to follow their coach, some have explored other opportunities.

With a lot of players for the Cyclones still in the transfer portal, many of the ones that have gone elsewhere have significantly improved their new teams. Furthermore, junior wide receiver Carson Brown will be setting up some visits with teams to explore what could be next for him.

Brown Sets Multiple Visits

Iowa State WR transfer Carson Brown will visit Delaware (Jan. 15-16) and Ball State (Jan. 16-17), his rep @kohllleo tells @chris_hummer and @CodyNagel247. https://t.co/wbw87YQ02P — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 15, 2026

The junior wide receiver has played a minor role for Iowa State the past couple of years and seems like he will be taking a look at trying to have an increased role elsewhere. In 2024, he totaled 11 receptions, 141 receiving yards, and one touchdown. He followed that up in 2025 by totaling seven receptions and 83 receiving yards in a lackluster campaign.

Now, he will be taking visits with both Delaware and Ball State. Neither of these schools is the same caliber as Iowa State in terms of their football programs, and Brown will be a good option for both of them to target.

According to Rivals Industry Rankings, Brown is considered the 332nd-ranked player at his position in the transfer portal and 2281st overall. Even though he might not be regarded as an impact player in the portal, he has had some moments for the Cyclones, and going to a lower-tier football school, he could thrive.

For Iowa State, this is a team that is still rebuilding that area with some new players in the portal. While they will likely be a run-first program under Rogers, they do have a talented quarterback in Jaylen Raynor, who showed some promise at Arkansas State. With Brown setting up some meetings with two schools, he will hopefully find success wherever he chooses.

