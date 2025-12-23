Iowa State Cyclones Will Be Losing Another Key Wide Receiver to Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones have been a team that has undergone a lot of change in recent weeks, and new head coach Jimmy Rogers is trying to get the roster set for the 2026 campaign. Recently, the team lost another weapon.

Since the departure of Matt Campbell, the Cyclones have seen a ton of turnover with their coaching staff and roster, and the hits keep coming for the program. Over the weekend, star quarterback Rocco Becht made it clear that he was going to be heading to the transfer portal.

This was something that everyone feared would become a reality, and it is easy to understand that he elected to do so with all of his coaches going to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Becht will undoubtedly be a target of that program in the coming weeks, and they should be considered the favorite to land him.

Furthermore, the top wide receiver of the team will be entering the portal as well. Brett Eskildsen was the lead receiver for the team in 2025, and the future appeared to be bright for him with the program. Unfortunately, this is a significant blow to the program.

Now, one of his teammates in the wide receiver room will also be following him to the transfer portal. Wide receiver Xavier Townsend, who was a transfer into the program, will be going back to the portal after just one year with the Cyclones.

Townsend Seeking New Opportunities

Iowa State transfer wide receiver Xavier Townsend is set to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @On3sports.



Former UCF transfer has 84 career catches for 764 yards and 4 TDs. https://t.co/hYAw0W5HH3 pic.twitter.com/n05p8AiiAS — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 23, 2025

After just one year at Iowa State, the junior wide receiver will be heading into the portal for the second straight campaign. He came over to the Cyclones from the UCF Knights, and the results might not have been as good as either side would have liked.

While Townsend flashed some potential, consistency was a bit of an issue. Some of that wasn’t his fault, with struggles for the passing offense overall. However, even though he might not have achieved as much as he would have liked with Iowa State, his departure is another blow to the wide receiver room.

With the loss of both Townsend and Eskildsen, this group has become a concern for the program. New head coach Jimmy Rogers is now not only going to have to figure out the quarterback position going forward, but also who he will be throwing the ball to. Retaining talent has been a bit of an issue, and Iowa State is going to need to start to find a way to bring some in.

