Iowa State Cyclones' Star Wide Receiver Heading Into Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones have lost a lot of key contributors from their 2025 football team this offseason.

Some players, such as punter Tyler Perkins and offensive linemen Jim Bonifas and Dylan Barrett, all declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Defensive tackle Domonique Orange and offensive lineman James Neal III are participating in the Panini Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game with eyes on the next level, too.

Others have opted to leave Iowa State following the coaching change, with Jimmy Rogers being hired to replace Matt Campbell. After 10 years at the helm in Ames, Campbell accepted the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Several players who were originally part of the Cyclones’ Class of 2026 have decommitted and already announced they will be following Campbell to Penn State. It is widely expected that some of the established players who have entered the transfer portal, such as quarterback Rocco Becht and defensive backs Jontez Williams and Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman, could do the same.

Iowa State losing Brett Eskildsen to transfer portal

Iowa State Cyclones' wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (9) celebrates with offensive line coach Ryan Clanton after score a touchdown against Kansas during the third quarter in the senior day on Nov. 22, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rogers will have his work cut out for him, replacing the mass exodus of players from the Iowa State program. Wide receiver is arguably the position in need of the most help, especially with another player announcing his departure.

Brett Eskildsen shared a message on X announcing that he will be entering the transfer portal. He has two years of eligibility remaining, and it wouldn’t be surprising at all if he followed the coaches who brought him to the Cyclones to the Nittany Lions.

Thank you Cyclone Nation❤️🌪️ pic.twitter.com/CwHAFccXvY — Brett Eskildsen (@EskildsenBrett) December 23, 2025

Along with Campbell, offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser and wide receivers coach Noah Pauley are now with Penn State.

Losing Eskildsen is a massive blow for Iowa State. He was the team’s leading receiver in 2025, with 526 yards. His 30 receptions were third behind tight end Benjamin Brahmer with 37 and wide receiver Chase Sowell with 32. The five touchdown catches he had were second behind Brahmer.

Jimmy Rogers has a lot of work to do at wide receiver

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers speaks during a timeout in the first half in the Iowa State and Iowa men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series at Hilton coliseum on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eskildsen’s impending departure is just the latest loss at wide receiver for Rogers and his staff to overcome. Rising freshmen Zay Robinson and Karon Brookins, who are both redshirt eligible, announced their intentions to enter the portal.

In the Class of 2026, two of the team’s wide receiver commits, Amarion Jackson and Kash Brock, decommitted from the school to reopen their recruitments.

Easing the blow of the decommits was the commitment of Malcolm Watkins. He was the first player to commit to Rogers as the head coach of the Cyclones.

Alas, it is going to take more than one player to help offset all of the talent and production the team has lost at the wide receiver spot.

