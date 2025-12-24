Iowa State Cyclones Will Reportedly Host Washington State Cougars' Safety Soon

The Iowa State Cyclones have seen a number of key players announce that they are intending to go into the transfer portal. Now, they have to hope that they can bring some talent in.

It has been a challenging couple of weeks for the Cyclones following the departure of head coach Matt Campbell. Since then, a majority of their coaching staff left with him to join the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Furthermore, while this was shaping up to be one of the best recruiting classes in the history of the program, they have taken a significant step backward with many being released of their intent to sign. To no surprise, a fair number are starting to head to Penn State as well.

Once the transfer portal opens, more Cyclones will undoubtedly be leaving the program as well. Some have already started to let it be known that they will be heading into the portal, and more surely will be.

However, while a lot of talent is going to follow Campbell, the hope will be that some of the new head coach Jimmy Rogers’ players will come with him to Iowa State. So far, there hasn’t been a ton of movement in that direction, but it should hopefully begin following their bowl win.

Talented Safety Set to Visit Iowa State

***FOOTBALL*** #IowaState's new staff in Ames has been in contact with a former Washington State player entering the transfer portal next month. A January official visit appears likely.



According to William Seals of On3, Washington State Cougars' safety Kenny Worthy will be coming for a visit to Ames in the early part of the new year.

According to William Seals of On3, Washington State Cougars’ safety Kenny Worthy will be coming for a visit to Ames in the early part of the new year. Kenny Worthy is a three-star transfer safety who is ranked 36th in the portal at his position.

The Cougars are a team that prides themselves on defense, and Rogers along with defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit will be hoping to continue that with the Cyclones. Adding talent like Worthy from their defense in Washington State would help make that transition a bit easier.

As players continue to leave Iowa State, it is going to be imperative that they can use the portal to their advantage. This is something that Rogers had to do as recently as last year with the Cougars, and it seems like things will be trending in that direction once again.

While adding help on the offensive side of the ball is going to be important following the loss of a lot of talent, the defense will be equally important. Rogers is going to be trying to build upon the success of Campbell with Iowa State, and that needs to start right away.

