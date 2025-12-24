Iowa State Cyclones Lose Two Commits to Matt Campbell, Penn State Nittany Lions

The Iowa State Cyclones suffered a program-altering loss when head coach Matt Campbell decided to accept the job with the Penn State Nittany Lions, resulting in Jimmy Rogers being hired away from the Washington State Cougars to replace him.

Rogers will have his work cut out for him when it comes to the roster. Campbell had done a wonderful job improving the talent on both sides of the ball, but when it was announced he was leaving Ames, multiple players changed their minds about sticking around as well.

Players who were on the roster in 2025 are departing in droves. Quarterback Rocco Becht, running back Carson Hansen and wide receiver Brett Eskildsen are all entering the transfer portal. As are defensive backs Jontez Williams, Jeremiah Cooper, Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman and Quentin Taylor Jr. and linebacker Danny Inglis.

There will almost certainly be more players who opt to leave, with plenty of depth departing as well. Where Rogers will have a lot of work to do is on the recruiting trail, with the Class of 2026 diminishing.

Two former Iowa State commits heading to Penn State

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

A 22-player class has been cut down to seven. Several commits followed Campbell to Penn State, such as safety Bryson Williams, punter Lucas Tenbrock and quarterback Kase Evans.

That trio is now going to be joined by two more former members of the Class of 2026: offensive linemen Bill Eglitis and Mason Banhauer.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 OT Pete Eglitis has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’7 300 OT was released from his signing with Iowa State on December 10th⁰⁰“Thank you Jesus!! WE ARE!! 🦁🦁”https://t.co/S2GXVTZmzJ pic.twitter.com/txEwd0jrse — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 23, 2025

Eglitis was released from his letter of intent with Iowa State on Dec. 10. He spoke about wanting to follow Campbell and offensive line coach Ryan Clanton to the Nittany Lions if the opportunity presented itself.

“All Coach Campbell and Clanton,” Eglitis said of the decision, via Steve Wiltfong of Rivals (subscription required). “They’ve had my trust since the start!”

Evidently, the staff wanted him too, making him part of a rapidly improving Class of 2026 for Penn State. A few minutes after his commitment was announced, Banhauer joined the Nittany Lions.

BREAKING: Penn State has added a second offensive lineman to its 2026 class with the addition of Colorado native Mason Bandhauer.



Link: https://t.co/gLhzO4fTG2 pic.twitter.com/APHqoETwdM — Ryan Snyder (@RyanSnyderOn3) December 24, 2025

His decommitment from the Cyclones came as a surprise because he was a legacy recruit. His father, Todd, was a two-year starter for Iowa State during his collegiate career in the mid-90s.

The Nittany Lions have to be thrilled about landing him because of how many other Power Conference teams pursued him. The Boston College Eagles, Kansas State Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Oklahoma State Cowboys all offered him, too.

These are two big losses for the Cyclones to fill the voids. Rogers has a lot of depth to address with Class of 2026 commits leaving and several starters from 2025 looking to move on in their careers to the professional ranks.

More Iowa State Recruiting News: