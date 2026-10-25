Iowa State Football Benches Jaylen Raynor in Blowout Loss to Arizona Wildcats

Coming off a bye week, the Iowa State Cyclones headed to Arizona for a big matchup in the Big 12. Unfortuantely for the Cyclones, things did not go well against the Arizona Wildcats right from the start.

After getting the ball to start the game, it didn’t take the Wildcats long to score in this one. In just two plays, Arizona scored the first touchdown of the game on a 71-yard touchdown pass.

Following a three-and-out by the Cyclones on offense, Arizona would go on a longer touchdown drive the second time they got the ball. While it took them just two plays on the first drive, the Wildcats went 80 yards on 13 plays, capped off by a six-yard touchdown run by Quincy Craig.

Iowa State was able to get on the board in their second drive with a field goal by Kyle Konrardy. On the third possession for Arizona, the Cyclones were finally able to slow them down a little bit and held them to a field goal as well.

Rather than kicking the field goal again, Iowa State would turn the ball over on downs after going for it in Arizona territory. The Wildcats would come down the field and also go for it instead of kicking the field goal, but they were successful in extending their drive. The Wildcats would be able to capitalize and score their third touchdown of the game before the half.

With Arizona having a 25-3 lead at halftime, it felt like this game was pretty much over. Coming out of the half, the Cyclones elected to make a shift at the quarterback position.

Cyclones Make a Switch

Sep 26, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Connor Moberly (5) runs for a first down against the Utah Utes at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Raynor has not lived up to expectations so far this season, and Jimmy Rogers made the move to Connor Moberly. The young quarterback was one of the few players to stay with the program this offseason, but this was not an easy situation to be put into with the team trailing.

The move to Moberly didn't spark much for the offense and this looked like a team that was outmatched on both sides of the ball against the Wildcats.

Next up for the Cyclones will be a Halloween matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at home. The Cowboys are having a strong season, and despite this game being at home, it will be a challenging one for Iowa State. Furthermore, it could very well be Moberly getting the start next week at home.