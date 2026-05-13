Iowa State Football Continues to Build 2028 Recruiting Board With Another Offer

The Iowa State Cyclones are continuing to establish their 2028 recruiting board with another offer to a talented safety from Texas.

It has been a very busy couple of days for the Cyclones coaching staff. This is a group that has been working extremely hard of late, and they have been making a plethora of offers to players from around the country.

One of the most notable changes since Jimmy Rogers has taken over has been Iowa State casting a wide net in terms of recruiting. Former head coach Matt Campbell stayed in a radius near the school, but Rogers has shown a willingness to go out and recruit in some powerhouse football states.

The Cyclones going into states like Florida and Texas for some of the best recruits in the nation is really encouraging to see, and the coaching staff must believe that they can land these players if they are taking the time to pursue them.

Recently, Iowa State continued setting up their board for the 2028 class by offering safety Drae Simmons.

Cyclones Join Many Others With Offer

There are a number of teams, including Iowa State, that have offered safety from the 2028 class, and at 6 '3”, 180 pounds, there is a lot to like about his potential going forward. Some of the teams that will be in the mix, along with the Cyclones, are Texas Tech, Texas A&M, SMU, and TCU, to name a few.

When pursuing a player from Texas, a program is going to have a plethora of teams to compete against, but if Iowa State wants to take the program to the next level over the next couple of years, this is a strategy that can work out.

Recently, they have made offers to four-star players like Ian Thomas and LaMarcus Army. So, not only is Iowa State going into bigger recruiting states, but they are also going for some of the top talent that the state has to offer.

The secondary has been a hot topic for the Cyclones of late, especially considering the injuries that they dealt with in 2025. Losing key players resulted in a midseason slump for Iowa State, and having depth going forward will be important.

If the Cyclones are able to land some of these recruits from new states, it will only help them continue to build success in the future. While it is not an easy task, it could be a worthwhile risk.