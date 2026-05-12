Iowa State Football Continues to Offer Elite Talent From 2028 Recruiting Class

The Iowa State Cyclones might not be done recruiting for their 2027 class, but head coach Jimmy Rogers and the coaching staff have already been making a ton of offers to players from the 2028 class as well.

After inheriting a tough situation following the departure of Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, Rogers came in shortly after from the Washington State Cougars and had to get to work quickly.

As expected, a majority of Campbell’s players entered the transfer portal and followed him to Penn State. This left what was expected to be a talented roster for the Cyclones decimated, and Rogers had to get to work.

With not as many financial resources as some other Power Four teams, Iowa State wasn’t bringing in the top players in the transfer portal, but they were able to fill out their roster with some quality depth that they hope will be enough.

Furthermore, with a lot of the established players leaving the program, they also lost a ton of recruits for the 2026 class. While Rogers was able to bring in some players from Washington State, he undoubtedly would have liked to add more.

Now, with him and the coaching staff getting a little bit more established, they have been working hard to build for the future. Recently, they took another big swing and offered a four-star defensive back from Michigan.

LaMarcus Army Would Be a Great Addition

After recently offering a talented four-star running back in Ian Thomas, the Cyclones have now offered another four-star player on the other side of the ball. According to Rivals, Army is a four-star player and ranked as the sixth-best player in the state of Michigan. Furthermore, as a Top 25 player at the position and a Top 300 recruit overall, Army would be a great addition to the program.

As expected with him being a great talent from Michigan, the Wolverines have already offered him and are the likely favorite to land him. However, the Cyclones once again going out of their normal recruiting zones and looking to compete with the Michigan product is encouraging to see.

Rogers is stepping into a role in a bigger school and is swinging for the fences early. The Cyclones don’t generally bring in a ton of talent above three-stars, but this is the second straight day in which they have offered a talented four-star player. Since Army is a 2028 recruit, there will be plenty of time for them to try to sway him to Iowa State.