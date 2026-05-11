Iowa State Football Continues to Pursue 2028 Recruits With Recent Offer

The Iowa State Cyclones have been working hard of late to build their 2027 recruiting class. Following a busy start to his career in Ames, Jimmy Rogers has been leaving no stone unturned.

It undoubtedly has been a challenging few months for the new coach of the Cyclones following a quick hire. With things coming together so quickly and the timing being difficult, Rogers was put behind the eight-ball a bit when a majority of the roster and the recruiting class for Iowa State left.

This certainly shouldn’t have shocked too many people in today’s college football. The transfer portal seems to get crazier and crazier, and when a coach of Campbell's caliber leaves, his players are going to follow him.

While Rogers was able to bring in a lot of players in the portal, the talent level of the team isn’t going to be what it was last season. It is going to take some time to rebuild the program, and that will start by recruiting well. Even though the 2027 class is the priority, the Cyclones recently offered linebacker Cale Britt from the class of 2028

Cyclones Continue Searching for 2028 Talent

After a great conversation with @Coach_MBanks24 I am blessed to receive a offer from @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/S0JhwKRSRG — Cale Britt (@Cale_britt6) May 11, 2026

Even though the team has been working hard for the class of 2027 and has had some nice success of late, they are also keeping an eye on the future and working to add players for 2028 as well.

As Rogers hopes to build a program through recruiting and not relying on the portal like he was forced to this year, the Cyclones have cast a wide net. With the recent offer to Britt, they will be joining a number of other Power Four schools interested in bringing in the talented linebacker from Florida.

Iowa State has been doing a good amount of recruiting of late in the southeast, and that is encouraging to see. There are a lot of talented players who come from Florida, and while it might be a little bit more work, securing some of these players could really help make an impact for the program.

With Britt being a class of 2028 recruit, a decision likely won’t be coming for quite some time. However, according to Rivals, the early favorite to land him is the Kansas State Wildcats, followed by the UCF Knights and the Kansas Jayhawks. The Big 12 is well represented in giving him offers, and now the Cyclones will be trying to land him as well.