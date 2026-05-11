Iowa State Football Lands in Top 4 for Three-Star Quarterback

As the Iowa State Cyclones continue to work on their 2027 recruiting class, a talented quarterback has put them in his Top 4.

With new head coach Jimmy Rogers coming to town, the Cyclones have been working really hard of late to try to get the best recruiting class possible for 2027. Iowa State was a team that was completely decimated in the transfer portal this winter, and they also saw a lot of their 2026 recruiting class leave.

While Rogers was able to salvage some things with players from his class with the Washington State Cougars coming over, it wasn’t an ideal scenario for the program. Now, Rogers has proven that he can be a strong recruiter, and he isn’t afraid of casting a wide net.

The Cyclones have been operating in states that they usually don’t go into for recruits, and that could be a major difference-maker for the program. Recently, one of the players that they offered from the state of Georgia has announced that Iowa State will be in his Top 4 as he gets set to make a decision soon.

Brodie Campbell is a talented three-star player at the quarterback position, and as the most important position on the field, adding a player of his caliber would be a great get for the program.

Cyclones Set to Battle Georgia Tech

NEWS: Newnan (Ga.) QB Brodie Campbell has picked up 30 offers, and he has narrowed it to four schools as he closes in on a decision.



Read: https://t.co/HZSu5vZEUO pic.twitter.com/BQKOVKTn8O — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) May 10, 2026

As expected, when recruiting in the state of Georgia, the Cyclones are going to run into battles with either the Georgia Bulldogs or the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. For Campbell, it will be the Yellow Jackets that they will be battling, who likely have a slight edge with proximity to home.

According to Rivals, the talented quarterback is a Top 50 player at his position in the 2027 class and is ranked 80th overall in his state. Iowa State has been having a lot of success recruiting of late, and landing in the Top 4 for Campbell in a state they haven’t done much recruiting in is impressive.

While this could come down to either Georgia Tech or Iowa State, the Maryland Terrapins and Arkansas Razorbacks were the other two schools making up his Top 4. As the Cyclones hope to land the talented quarterback, there could be an opportunity for him with the program fairly soon, with likely starter Jaylen Raynor being a senior.

Having a good quarterback room with depth is critically important, and it will be interesting to see if Campbell ends up coming to the program.