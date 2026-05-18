Iowa State Football's Five Most Important Pieces Next Season

Going into the 2026 season, the Iowa State Cyclones have a completely revamped roster. With the departure of head coach Matt Campbell, and the majority of the roster leaving as well, the Cyclones are a shell of themselves, entering a new era built through the transfer portal. However, in this portal, Iowa State got tons of intriguing players.

Let’s take a look at the five most important players for the Cyclones next season.

Jaylen Raynor

This one is definitely a no-brainer. Raynor was a three-year starter at the Arkansas State Red Wolves, becoming an elite quarterback at the group of five level. After a bowl game win in 2025, he hopes to take the next step with Iowa State next season. He’s the projected top player, the team leader, and the one that can completely make or break the Cyclones 2026 season.

Isaac Terrell

Terrell comes in from the Washington State Cougars after being an elite group of five defensive lineman. His abundance of sacks shouldn’t change with Iowa State, but only time will tell. The Cyclones will be relying on the defense, and Terrell is definitely the best defender on the team.

Omari Hayes

Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Omari Hayes | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Hayes is a big question mark entering the season, but not in a bad way. If he doesn’t show up, it isn’t the end of the world, but a big impact from him will definitely go a long way. After shining with the Tulane Green Wave, a College Football Playoff team, last season, he hopes to bring that experience to Ames, IA. He will very likely be WR1 next year.

Caden Crawford

Crawford is immensely important to Iowa State next season. After playing phenomenally for the South Dakota Coyotes at the FCS level, he now brings his talents to the Cyclones. He likely won’t be the best defensive player overall, but has to be a glue guy and a leader for the defensive unit. At the end of the day, defensive lineman bring more of a pop to the defense than leadership. Crawford needs to become the vocal leader of the Iowa State defense in 2026.

Tyler Fortenberry

A former tight end target under Raynor at Arkansas State, Fortenberry joins his QB in Ames, hoping to keep the connection that they had last season. While they weren’t super consistent together, the moments were clearly there, and Fortenberry can bring intriguing inside knowledge about the offense to the Cyclones. If nothing works early in the season, surely the Raynor and Fortenberry connection will help them get through tough times.