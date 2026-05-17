Why Iowa State Football’s Success is Dependent on the Defensive Line

When a head coach leaves a college football team, things often get really bad, really fast. And for the Iowa State Cyclones, things were no different. After losing head coach Matt Campbell, an abundance of players followed. Now, it feels like the Cyclones are just a shell of what they were just a few months ago.

But while a head coach may attract in the wrong way, it also may go right. And for Iowa State, there is an underrated aspect that could help them succeed in 2026.

Recently, the Cyclones hired Jimmy Rogers to succeed Campbell as head coach. Rogers, a successful coach at both the FCS and FBS level, comes to Ames, IA to hope to do the same with Iowa State.

After coming from the Washington State Cougars, along came a few standout players. And that has completely shaped the Cyclones’ defensive line heading into next season.

Projected Top 4

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Tristan Ti'A running | James Snook-Imagn Images

Iowa State’s four projected starting lineman are Issaac Terrell, Caden Crawford, Malakai Ta’ase, and Bryson Lamb. None of the four played for the Cyclones last year, which makes things really intriguing. Outside of Crawford that came in from the FCS South Dakota Coyotes, all three others are coming from Pullman, WA after playing under Rogers at Washington State. With a desire to win in the trenches, the depth of this unit will be key.

This core can make or break the Cyclones next season. Terrell is coming into Iowa State as likely their best player, and one that can come in and make a complete difference. Ta’ase is also projected to be an intriguing player, after having a solid 2025 season. He should be around the top 10 in the Cyclones’ best players next season. Even Lamb, who didn’t record any sacks last season, has proved that he can be a great fourth option for Iowa State.

And then Crawford, who is coming from the FCS, absolutely dominated the competition. Outside of Terrell, he is certainly the Cyclones’ best defensive lineman, and potentially their second-best defender as well.

Iowa State has weird expectations next season. Some predict that the Cyclones will have an awful season, and come crashing down after the majority of their team left. But some fans think they can be a competitive Big 12 team and confidently get into a bowl game.

It could go either way, it really could. But it’s fair to say that if the defensive linemen can step up next season, Iowa State can certainly achieve great things.