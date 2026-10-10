Iowa State Football Has Poor Offensive Showing Against BYU

The Iowa State Cyclones came into a rare Friday night matchup against the BYU Cougars hoping to pull off an upset.

Following a big win in Week 5, the Cyclones knew it would be a challenging game on the road against the eighth-ranked team in the country. It was the Cougars who got the ball first, and they looked every bit like a Top 10 team in the country on their first drive.

Bear Bachmeier showed off how good a runner he is capable of being on the first drive, and BYU moved down the field with ease. A 75-yard touchdown drive capped off by a Journee Tonga score.

Following a couple of punts, it was the Cyclones who got on the board with a field goal from Kyle Konrardy. The kick from Konrardy made it a 7-3 game at the time.

After that, BYU was able to drive down the field, but instead of taking the points with a field goal of their own, the Cougars went for it on a fourth and four and were unable to convert. Once again in the second quarter, the Cougars would go for it on fourth down, and the Cyclones made yet another stop.

BYU Takes Control

Oct 9, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) drops back to pass during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, after two straight punts, BYU was able to get a big play against the Cyclones on a 63-yard pass from Bachmeier to Roger Saleapaga. The Cougars would finally score with a touchdown pass to Kyler Kasper.

In the second half, Iowa State continued to struggle on offense, but the aggressiveness of the Cougars allowed them to continue to hang around. BYU once again went for a touchdown over taking the field and came up empty again in the third quarter.

With the Cyclones being unable to generate anything offensively, the Cougars were finally able to strike with another big play. Legend Glasker caught a 75-yard touchdown pass to essentially seal the deal in this one.

After coming off a 45-point performance, the offensive struggles of the Cyclones were the main reason they lost. However, they did show some life in the fourth quarter with a touchdown from Christian Greenlaw.

Even though Iowa State finally got the ball moving a bit in the fourth quarter, it was too little too late. Overall, the offense didn't get the job done against Cougars, but they once again did show that they can at the very least play with a really talented team.

Next up for the Cyclones will be a bye week in Week 7.