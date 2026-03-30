Iowa State Football Lands in Top 5 for Talented Four-Star Cornerback

As Iowa State Football starts up their spring practices, the new era for the team has begun with Jimmy Rogers taking over as the head coach.

This winter, the Cyclones were an extremely busy team following the departure of their head coach, Matt Campbell, to the Penn State Nittany Lions. The head coach was a long-time fixture of the program and helped turn the program into a very respectable one.

However, when he left, so did a lot of his players and recruits. This shouldn’t have been too much of a surprise, but it left Rogers in a tough spot. Fortunately, the new head coach was familiar with having to build a team through the portal and just recently did so with the Washington State Cougars the year prior.

While the initial focus for Rogers was to replenish and bring in players right away to help have a roster in place, the recruiting class also had to be worked on. This was shaping up to be one of the top groups for Campbell prior to his leaving, and fortunately, Rogers was able to bring in some of his own players that he previously recruited.

Now, the focus is on getting the 2027 class going, and that will be key for Rogers and the coaching staff. Recently, they received some good news that the program is in the Top 5 for four-star cornerback Kameron Roberson.

Roberson Would Be an Impact Addition

Since coming to the Cyclones, Rogers and the coaching staff have not been shy about going after some high-end prospects from other states. According to Rivals, Roberson is a Top 300 player, ranking as the 27th best cornerback in the class, and 30th in the state of Texas.

It is no surprise that Texas generally features some of the best players in the country year after year, and Roberson is one of the top players in the state for the 2027 class. While Iowa State might have been a bit late in the process due to their coaching turnover, they have clearly made a mark on Roberson to be considered in his Top 5.

Joining the Cyclones will be some stiff competition to land the talented recruit. In his Top 5, he also has the Houston Cougars, Colorado Buffaloes, Kentucky Wildcats, and Vanderbilt Commodores.

While it is never easy to land a four-star player, it is really encouraging to see that the Cyclones have a chance with Rogers for this caliber of player.