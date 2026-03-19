Iowa State Sets Visit With Wisconsin Priority Recruiting Target

The Iowa State Cyclones are working double time when it comes to recruiting for the Class of 2027.

Because of when their head coaching change occurred, with Jimmy Rogers taking over for Matt Campbell, there was a massive amount of work to do with the 2026 roster. With more than 50 players in the transfer portal and only six out of what was originally a 22-player Class of 2026, setting things up for this upcoming fall was the No. 1 priority.

Now that the roster is set, focus can shift to the future and continuing to build a foundation in Ames. A lot of players will be visiting Iowa State in the coming weeks, with a recent official visit being set for linebacker Keaton Wollan.

A product of Amery High School in Amery, Wisconsin, the Cyclones jumped into the recruiting mix for him last week when they made a scholarship offer, led by defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit. Now, a date has been set for him to make an official visit to campus on May 28-30.

Iowa State sets official visit date with Keaton Wollan

Oct 23, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; General view of helmet used by Iowa State Cyclones against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

“I’m really excited to get down to Iowa State,” Wollan said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “It’s going to be a great experience. It’s a Power-4 offer. I’ve always seen them on TV, and I’ve always thought that’s cool. It’s going to be great to eventually get down there.”

While no offer has yet to come from the Wisconsin Badgers, that is the program that Rogers and his staff seemingly have to chase down in the pursuit of Wollan. The in-state linebacker is considered a priority for Luke Fickell and the Badgers, per Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert (subscription required).

Iowa State does have a leg up on Wisconsin when it comes to coaching security. It could be a tough sell for Fickel to land a Class of 2027 prospect because of how perilous his job standing is.

Many thought he should have been fired following the 2026 campaign. Another slow start or underwhelming performance by the Badgers could lead to him being relieved of his duties as head coach.

Iowa State facing competition from Wisconsin, Texas Tech

Oct 25, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of Texas Tech Red Raiders helmets on the bench in the second half during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Along with Wisconsin, another Power Four program showing interest in Wollan is the Cyclones rivals in the Big 12, the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Their offer was made to him on Feb. 17.

It is easy to see why so many schools are already taking notice of the Amery product. He stuffed the stat sheet as a junior, totaling 126 tackles, nine of which went for a loss, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

Expect more interest and offers to eventually come in, especially should he come close to replicating that level of production as a senior.