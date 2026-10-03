Iowa State Football Needs More From Jaylen Raynor Against West Virginia

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their fifth game of the season, and against a team they appear to be evenly matched against, this will be a pivotal matchup.

So far in the Jimmy Rogers era, the Cyclones have been a bit better than expected with two wins and a close game against their in-state rival. However, with a 2-2 record, this feels like it will be a big game for Iowa State on Saturday.

While winning the Big 12 was never likely coming into the season, they certainly want to be competitive in the conference. In what will be a winnable game against the West Virginia Mountaineers, the team will have a chance to move over .500 and even up their conference record.

However, in order to do so, they will need their quarterback Jaylen Raynor to start producing better.

Iowa State Needs More From Raynor

Sep 26, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) looks to pass against the Utah Utes at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Cyclones sitting with a 2-2 record and already 0-1 in the Big 12, Saturday will be an important game for the program. Iowa State surely doesn’t want to fall to 2-3 and 0-2 in the Big 12, and that means they need to get a win.

While there have been some bright spots in the first year with Rogers on the sidelines, one area that has yet to get going is the passing attack. Losing Rocco Becht in the transfer portal was a major blow, but the team figured to get a good replacement in Raynor.

As a three-year starter with the Arkansas State Red Wolves, Raynor has plenty of experience. Unfortunately, he has yet to get going for Iowa State in the air.

In four games, he has totaled just 639 passing yards and has only eclipsed the 200-yard mark in one game, which was their most recent one against the Utah Utes.

While the Cyclones are a team that is focused on running the football first and foremost, they still need more from Raynor in the air. Against a West Virginia team that holds a win over Virginia already this year, who was a Top 25 team at the time, they can clearly play.

Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. is a superb dual-threat player, and he is going to cause some problems for the Iowa State defense. However, Raynor has the ability to do the same, and the Cyclones will need him to play well if they are going to be able to earn a victory at home.