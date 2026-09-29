3 Biggest Positives for Iowa State Football Thus Far This Season

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a solid start to the year, currently sitting at 2-2.

Their two wins have come against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the Bowling Green Falcons, both in dominating fashion. The two losses have been by somewhat of a close margin, losing to two ranked teams, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Utah Utes.

But while a recent loss hurts morale, it doesn’t take away from the success that Iowa State has had so far this season. Let’s take a look at the Cyclones three biggest strengths thus far.

Run offense

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora (21) runs for a touchdown around Southeast Missouri State's linebacker Josiah Raven (8) during the second quarter in the week one NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa State’s run game has been fantastic four games into the year. Of course, Aiden Flora has been the dominant force, putting up consistent numbers, including an explosion against Bowling Green.

Cameron Pettaway has also contributed as a running back as well as a receiving back, creating an interesting dynamic that teams struggle to stop. In addition, Arnold Barnes III is a power back that can get into the end zone with ease when needed.

The three-back has been the perfect way for the Cyclones to set the tone this season, and with so many options that offer different skill sets, it makes things much more unpredictable for the defense and helps the team move the ball downfield consistently.

Run defense

Sep 12, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) is tackled by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Carson Willich (10) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa State’s run defense has been great thus far. Aside from a poor performance where the Cyclones failed to stop Wayshawn Parker and the Utah Utes, Iowa State has been strong at stopping the run.

Throughout Weeks 1-3, they didn't allow many long rushes and have been able to keep teams from establishing an offense. Holding Iowa’s run game in the Cy-Hawk game was the pinnacle of how good the defense can be on the ground, and Weeks 1 and 3 proved that they can make plays against inferior opponents too.

Special teams

Iowa State's Kyle Konrardy (97) kicks a field goal against Baylor during the fourth quarter of a game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The special teams have definitely been special so far this year. Outside of the punt game, which has had its struggles, the Cyclones have been really good in every other aspect.

Kicker Kyle Konrardy has consistently hit his kicks, Omari Hayes and Flora have been fantastic on the punt returns, and Pettaway has done great on kickoffs, especially against the Falcons in Week 3.

This was expected to be Iowa State’s best unit going into the year, and it definitely has been thus far due to big moments, as well as consistency each and every week.