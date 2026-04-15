Iowa State Football Offers Boston College Recruiting Target

The Iowa State Cyclones have been working hard of late with spring practices and recruiting to build up the program for the future.

With new head coach Jimmy Rogers coming in, he didn’t inherit the best situation following the departure of Matt Campbell. This was a program that saw nearly everyone enter the transfer portal, and there are a ton of new names on the roster.

Rogers and the coaching staff did a really nice job of working in the transfer portal to bring in talent for the 2026 campaign, but it’s hard to imagine that they will be able to have the same caliber of team in the first year.

Now, as they try to piece together a roster for 2026, they are also going to be looking toward the future. With recruiting for the 2027 class in full swing, the Cyclones have been very active, especially considering they had to play a little bit of catch-up.

So far, they have been able to start getting some commitments from players, and that is great to see. However, they are also offering a ton of recruits, hoping to build the program the right way.

Recently, the team offered Georgia safety Jalen Welch. The recruit has some excellent size at the position at 6’2”, and despite other Power Four teams offering him, Iowa State is trying to get into the mix.

Can the Cyclones Land Welch?

Even though he has yet to visit Ames, that is going to hopefully be in the works soon for perhaps a few visits. Defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit has been leading the charge on the recruiting process, and Welch will be an interesting recruit to follow.

Iowa State will be joining a plethora of teams that have offered the talented safety. According to Rivals, Welch is currently predicted to go to Boston College, but with a lot of teams in the mix, anything can change.

Furthermore, with a ton of Power Four offers, it is a bit surprising that he isn’t ranked currently. That will likely change soon, especially considering the number of good schools pursuing him.

While they might be a little late to the party, the Cyclones appear to be going full steam ahead to try to bring him in. Iowa State is a team that is going to want to have a strong defensive identity, and they will need to add talent in order to accomplish that.