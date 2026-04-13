Iowa State Football Coach Has Brutal Braden Awls Injury News

The Iowa State Cyclones football team has a ton of new faces for the 2026 season after head coach Matt Campbell left for the Penn State Nittany Lions head coaching position, and more than 50 players decided to enter the transfer portal.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers did a great job of filling the roster with talented players who will help build upon the foundation Campbell had in place. However, one of the disappointing trends that plagued the Cyclones in his last season at the helm has already followed Rogers.

Last year, Iowa State suffered an obscene number of injuries to the secondary. The new coaching staff isn’t even through their first season of spring practices, and they have already suffered a massive blow in the defensive backfield.

As shared by Rogers, via Cyclone Fanatic on X, safety Braden Awls has torn his ACL during practice.

Braden Awls suffers ACL tear at practice

Toledo Rockets wide receiver Junior Vandeross III (2) shakes hands with Toledo Rockets safety Braden Awls (26) to celebrate their win against Pittsburgh Panthers after six overtimes of the 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a massive loss for Iowa State. Awls was one of their most highly rated players acquired in the transfer portal, coming to the Cyclones after three seasons with the Toledo Rockets, along with coach Ross Watson.

In three seasons with the Rockets, Awls proved to be an incredibly talented playmaker in the secondary. He led the MAC with five interceptions in 2025 after recording four as a sophomore in 2024.

Over the last two seasons, he totaled 124 tackles, 9.0 of which went for a loss, with one total sack. He also recorded 10 passes defended, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Awls was projected to play a massive role for defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit in the secondary. The depth chart was ravaged by departures this offseason, leaving the team short on experience and production.

Jimmy Rogers confirms safety Braden Awls tore his ACL in his practice.



Massive loss. — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) April 13, 2026

The former Toledo standout was going to provide both, but now Bobbit and Rogers will have to dig a little deeper into the depth chart to find a new starting safety to take his place.

The only real positive of the timing is that it is early enough for other players to emerge and earn a starting role. With a large chunk of spring practice and the entire summer and training camp, there is plenty of time for the coaching staff to identify a new starter.

Alas, that doesn’t totally soften the blow of losing a player who was projected to be a key contributor.

This is a frustrating trend that has developed with Iowa State secondary players. Last season, Jeremiah Cooper, Jontez Williams, Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman, Jamison Patton and Ta’Shawn James all dealt with wide-ranging injuries that decimated the cornerback and safety depth charts.