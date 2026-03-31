Iowa State Football Predicted to Land Talented Four-Star Recruit

While the Iowa State Cyclones host some potential recruits and get some spring practices underway, it will be the start of a new era for the team.

Despite a great start to the season in 2025, injuries piled up for the Cyclones, and things went south quickly. As fast as the year was off to a good start, it came off the rails not too long after. While the end result was still solid, the team undoubtedly could have had a better record.

With injuries playing a bit of a factor, it didn’t stop the Penn State Nittany Lions from coming and making a lucrative offer to lure away head coach Matt Campbell. With the long-time coach of the Cyclones departing, the team then followed into the transfer portal.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers didn’t inherit a good situation, but he did the best he could to fix it on the fly. Adding players in the portal to fill out the roster was the first step, and then he tried to salvage what was looking like a good recruiting class for Iowa State.

Now that he has had some time to settle in, he and the coaching staff have been working really hard for their 2027 recruiting class. This will end up being a pivotal group for the team, and their being successful will be key.

Cyclones Predicted to Land Roberson

According to Rivals, Iowa State is the current favorite to land the talented four-star cornerback. Recently, Roberson listed that there were five teams left vying for his services in the 2027 class, and the Cyclones were one of them.

Joining them are the Colorado Buffaloes, Kentucky Wildcats, Houston Cougars, and Vanderbilt Commodores. This is a strong group of teams still pursuing him, but Rivals listed Iowa State as the favorite to land him with a 66% chance currently.

Considering the caliber of player that Roberson is, the Cyclones landing him would be a huge accomplishment. Rivals has him ranked as a Top 300 recruit and also as a top 30 player at his position. Furthermore, the Texas product is one of the top players coming from one of the best states in the country at producing talent.

With defense being a priority for Rogers to establish some identity with the program, landing a four-star player from Texas would be a huge recruiting win. The new head coach is seeking to establish himself with his new program, and getting star recruits like Roberson will go a long way toward helping him build something special in Ames.