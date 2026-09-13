Iowa State Football Proved They Can Exceed Expectations in Cy-Hawk Game Against Iowa

Coming into Week 2, the Iowa State Cyclones figured to have their work cut out for them as a significant underdog against the Iowa Hawkeyes. However, the Cyclones were able to prove that they might be better than many expected.

Due to all of the changes, the Cyclones came into the season not being expected to be much of a threat. This was a program that lost nearly all of their players and had to rebuild the team in the transfer portal.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers certainly had his work cut out for himself and the staff, but they did a good job of identifying and bringing in new talent. So far, that has translated to some success on the field already.

After a comfortable win in Week 1 against Southeast Missouri, the Cyclones entered the Cy-Hawk game with not many expecting the rivalry game to be close this time around. The Hawkeyes came into the matchup ranked 21st in the country, but Iowa State was able to prove that they might be much better than expected.

Cyclones’ Performance is Extremely Encouraging

Sep 12, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Cam Buffington (33) during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to all of the new players and the new coaching staff, what the identity of the team was going to be was a bit uncertain. However, the game against Southeast Missouri showcased that their defense might be what they will lean on.

Against the Hawkeyes, that proved to continue to be the case. These games are usually low-scoring, defensive battles, and that was the case in this one as well.

The defense for the Cyclones was able to really shut down the running game for Iowa on Saturday night, and that really bothered their offensive rhythm. Iowa is a team that wants to run the football and set up their play-action passing attack. However, Iowa State was able to shut it down for the most part.

Unfortunately, in the close game, it was eventually the Hawkeyes who came away with the win. The Cyclones struggled a bit offensively in the second half, and Iowa was able to mount the comeback.

Despite the loss, Iowa State should be very pleased with how they played in this game. While it was a rivalry game, the Cyclones were not expected to be able to hang with the Hawkeyes in this game.

Going forward and as conference play gets going, Iowa State has proven against a Top 25 team that they can compete this season.