What Iowa State Football Must Do to Beat Iowa Hawkeyes in CY-Hawk Game

The Iowa State Cyclones got the Jimmy Rogers era started right, defeating the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 38-10 in Week 1.

Now, they are set for a major test. The Cyclones are heading on the road to Iowa City, Iowa, to face the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Cy-Hawk Game. Iowa is also coming into the game with a lot of positive momentum, dominating the Northern Illinois Huskies 40-0 last week.

Iowa State isn’t being given much of a chance to win the game as near two-touchdown underdogs. But this is a role that Rogers has thrived in previously, and there are a few areas of the game the Cyclones could have an edge.

Here are three things Iowa State must do to beat the Hawkeyes and win the Cy-Hawk trophy for the third straight year.

Win special teams

Iowa State Cyclones kicker Kyle Konrardy (97) looks at the ball after a game winning field goal against Iowa during the fourth quarter in the Cy-Hawk football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones have to win on the margins if they want to find success on the gridiron. A key area is special teams, where they have a major edge with kicker Kyle Konrardy, who is responsible for the last two victories with clutch late-game performances.

Iowa State has a dynamic duo on kick and punt returns with Aiden Flora and Cameron Pettaway. After Iowa recorded only four touchbacks last week, Iowa State could have some opportunities in the return game.

A few miscues last week on special teams, with Flora muffing a punt and the team allowing an onside kick that luckily got overturned by an infraction; this was certainly a unit that received a lot of focus during the practice week. It can help separate them against the Hawkeyes.

Slow down Iowa running game

Sep 5, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs for a 66 yard touchdown against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Controlling tempo is going to be key to the Cyclones finding success on the road. That will be easier to accomplish if they can keep Hawkeyes’ star running back Kamari Moulton in check.

He had a big game against Northern Illinois, rushing for 183 yards on 11 carries and scoring two touchdowns. With some questions under center, establishing the ground game will be Iowa's No. 1 priority.

Iowa State did a solid job slowing down the Redhawks' rushing attack, but this is a completely different monster they are dealing with in the Hawkeyes.

Win in the trenches

Iowa State defensive end Isaac Terrell (88) sacks Southeast Missouri quarterback Braylen Ragland (7) during the second quarter in the week one NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is going to be a physical, hard-nosed game, as most rivalry matchups are in the Cy-Hawk Game. If the Cyclones are going to come away victorious, they need to succeed in the trenches, setting the tone.

Last week, it was the defensive line that accomplished that feat. Iowa State had six sacks and 12 tackles for loss, led by Isaac Terrell, who had three of each. Iowa has some stars on the offensive line and is a major upgrade from Southeast Missouri State’s offensive line.

This will be strength against strength, with arguably the two best units on each respective roster going up against each other all night. The Cyclones’ defensive line has to step up to pull off the upset.