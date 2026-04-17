Iowa State Football Recruit Gets Upgrade to Four-Star Player

As the Iowa State Cyclones work through their spring practices to get set for the upcoming season, the team has been laser-focused on recruiting as well.

With head coach Jimmy Rogers inheriting a tough situation, his early focus when he came in had to be on the transfer portal and trying to make sure that the team had a roster for this coming season. Fortunately, he was comfortable working the portal to a significant extent from the year before with the Washington State Cougars.

Rogers and the coaching staff were able to do a strong job of bringing in a lot of quality depth, and the Cyclones might be able to surprise some people in 2026. However, while the main focus had to be on the transfer portal, that undoubtedly impacted their recruiting class a bit.

While Rogers was able to bring in a lot of his commits from Washington State, the 2026 class was certainly on the back burner for the team. While that is completely understandable, the focus going forward is going to be to recruit well and build the team that way.

Recently, one of their 2027 recruits was moved up a star by ESPN and named the number one player in the state of Iowa.

Isaiah Hansen Gets Upgraded

Blessed to be ranked the #1 player in Iowa by ESPN

And ESPN top 300 pic.twitter.com/HA1mtkCDvu — Isaiah Hansen 27’ RB 4⭐️ (@isaiah_hansen2) April 17, 2026

The talented running back from the state of Iowa was a good addition as the first recruit for Rogers and the coaching staff. Now, it is really encouraging to see him getting moved up in the rankings by ESPN to a four-star player and also the best player in the state.

This is a good indication of the Cyclones doing a strong job of identifying some early talent and a player who might have been a bit undervalued. Now, Hansen being upgraded has helped improve the class for Rogers and the Cyclones for 2027.

As the team continues on this spring, recruiting is going to be a major priority. They were behind the eight-ball a bit because of timing, but they have clearly been working hard of late. Fortunately, that hard work is starting to pay off, and they do have a handful of commitments already.

With Rogers attempting to bring in players to fit his style of player, Iowa State figures to be a team that is going to want to be strong in the trenches. Good linemen up front will certainly help Hansen reach his potential with the program, and the Cyclones are no strangers to having good play from the position.