Iowa State Football's Aiden Flora Brings Home Multiple Weekly Awards

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to earn a massive win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, and in the game, one of their top players really stood out.

Coming into Week 5, it was no secret the importance that the game had for the Cyclones. With a 2-2 record, they certainly didn’t want to fall under the .500 mark, and with the win, they also secured their first win in the Big 12.

Coming into the year, expectations for the Cyclones were really low, and some believed they could be the worst team in the conference. While it’s early, it’s pretty clear that Iowa State is going to exceed those low expectations.

In the 45-42 win, there were a number of players who had big performances for Iowa State. However, there was no player on the field who was better than running back Aiden Flora, and he was able to bring home some impressive accolades.

Flora Wins Multiple Weekly Awards

The talented running back for the Cyclones being able to be nominated as the AP National Player of the Week and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week is a massive accomplishment.

This is great to see not only for Flora, but for the Cyclones. Iowa State is a team that is not known for their offensive prowess, but the performance of Flora is going to change that narrative.

In the win, the sophomore totaled 212 rushing yards on 22 carries to go along with three rushing scores. However, while those numbers on the ground are impressive enough as is, he also threw for two touchdowns, providing a new dynamic for the Cyclones.

When teams start to prepare for Iowa State now, they are going to have to be mindful of Flora’s passing abilities. While one touchdown pass could have been seen as some fun trickery, two showcases some real skill in the area.

With the sophomore picking up some great weekly awards, the Cyclones have to be thrilled that he was a player who stayed. Not too many from last year remained on the team, but Flora did and has quickly become a leader.

His development from being a talented special teams guy to now one of the best running backs in the Big 12 is very impressive. With Flora being much better than expected, the ceiling for the Cyclones has been raised. Furthermore, with nearly 600 rushing yards in five games, a 1,000-yard campaign is well within reach.