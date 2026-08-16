Iowa State Football's Floor and Ceiling Raisers for the Upcoming Season

The Iowa State Cyclones have a lot of interesting pieces going into the 2026 season. After the departure of Matt Campbell over the offseason, the Cyclones have a mixture of returners, incoming FCS talent, and pretty much everything in between. That creates a weird but perfect mix of floor raisers and ceiling raisers.

Let’s take a look at some players that could increase the floor of the team, as well as some players that could raise the ceiling of the team.

Jaylen Raynor - Floor Raiser

Coming in from the Arkansas State Red Wolves as a three-year starter, Raynor has a massive role with the team this year. Without Raynor, Iowa State could have a disastrous season, and his leadership and talent will definitely create a floor to how good the team will end up being.

Dominic Overby - Floor Raiser

Overby is quite the floor raiser. He isn’t a super flashy player, and can’t catch the ball well, but is definitely a cornerstone on the roster. Being a returner is important, and he needs to set the precedent of what it means to be a Cyclone.

Tyler Fortenberry - Floor Raiser

Fortenberry is definitely a player that will be a core part of the roster. He’s consistent and has been a reliable part to Raynor’s career at quarterback when at Arkansas State. Fortenberry’s consistency should be something players model off of. Iowa State won’t win nine games just because Fortenberry plays well, but they need him unless they want it to be a disastrous season.

Sullivan Schlimgen - Floor Raiser

Nov 15, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen (24) celebrates after a play against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While being a transfer, Schlimgen was a part of Jesse Bobbit’s defense under Jimmy Rogers with the Washington State Cougars. He’s there to be a role model, and show consistency at the linebacker position.

Carson Willich - Floor Raiser

Willich was a solid player last year with the Cyclones, and returns for another year. His impact will be whether Iowa State is able to get off the ground running, and if not, it could be trouble for them.

Cam Pettaway - Ceiling Raiser

Sep 6, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Bowling Green Falcons running back Cameron Pettaway (26) carries the ball as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Xavier Williams (36) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cyclones don’t really need Pettaway, as they already have Aiden Flora as a running back and a returner on punts and kicks. However, Pettaway could potentially be better, and therefore can determine whether Iowa State has a successful season rather than just average.

Evan Boyd - Ceiling Raiser

Boyd didn’t do much with the Michigan State Spartans last season, but he did have two catches for 40 yards against the future national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers. The Cyclones don’t need Boyd to be great, but it would be fantastic if they got production out of him.

Cody Jackson - Ceiling Raiser

Jackson saw limited field time with the Oklahoma Sooners and Houston Cougars, but did dominate the past two years at the FCS level with the Tarleton State Texans. Iowa State does have some good options at wide receiver with or without Jackson, but if his FCS dominance translates to the power four, it would be a great addition.

Caden Crawford - Ceiling Raiser

Crawford also played power four football but didn’t see much action with the Iowa Hawkeyes. After a good year of FCS football, Crawford looks to bounce back. They have depth at EDGE already, but Crawford getting into the starting lineup could turn a good season great.

Montreze Smith Jr. - Ceiling Raiser

Smith Jr., like the last two, are big unknowns, as they both played FCS football last year. Smith Jr. is in the same boat, and could have a massive impact on the roster. But if he didn’t turn out to be great, there are many other linebackers that could step up.