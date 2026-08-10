Predicting Stats for Tyler Fortenberry This Season With Iowa State Cyclones

With fall camp underway for the Iowa State Cyclones, there will be no shortage of things to watch for the program this year.

Coming off a solid campaign in 2025, the Cyclones are going to be a much different-looking team this year. Iowa State saw a majority of their roster leave in the transfer portal, and it has been new head coach Jimmy Rogers and the coaching staff working hard to replace that talent.

Unfortunately, it was never going to be feasible that the team would have the same caliber of roster as they did under Matt Campbell. It is going to take time for Rogers to recruit and rebuild this program.

However, he was able to add some interesting players in the portal to try and help the team win this year. One of those players is tight end Tyler Fortenberry. As the likely starting tight end, expectations for the senior will be high coming over to the Cyclones.

Predicting Tyler Fortenberry’s Stats

Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Iowa State Cyclones helmets on the bench during the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As the likely starter at the tight end position, Fortenberry is expected to play a big role in his first season with the Cyclones. Like quarterback Jaylen Raynor, Fortenberry will be coming over as a transfer from the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The senior has had a nice season with Arkansas State, but will be looking to shine with Iowa State. Due to all of the new faces that the Cyclones will have on offense, Fortenberry having chemistry with Raynor last year could help him transition into a Power Four conference.

As Raynor looks to get his legs under him as the starting quarterback, it will be good for him to have a familiar face in his tight end to throw the ball to. This could result in Fortenberry being one of the top options in the passing attack.

Last season, the talented tight end totaled 32 receptions, 294 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. As the team looks ahead to this coming season, how they gel is going to be an important thing to monitor during fall camp.

On the offensive side of the ball, the combination of Fortenberry and Raynor could be a good building block for the unit and perhaps will carry over their success from last year. If that ends up being the case, it should be a strong year for the tight end.

Prediction: 43 receptions, 545 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns.