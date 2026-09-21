Iowa State Football's Start Time Announced for Homecoming against West Virginia

Coming off an impressive win over Bowling Green, the Iowa State Cyclones are heading into Week 4 for a big matchup against the Utah Utes. Now, with the season rolling along, another start time for the team has been announced.

While earning their second win of the season, the Cyclones were able to put together arguably their most impressive performance so far. In the 55-7 victory over Bowling Green, pretty much everything went right for Iowa State.

On offense, they were able to establish their rushing attack in a major way, and Aiden Flora was able to have a breakout game. Furthermore, both he and Cameron Pettaway were able to score special teams touchdowns on a punt and kick return.

Defensively, this appears to be the strength of the team through three games, and they did a nice job against Bowling Green on that side of the ball. Now, while all of the attention will be on the game against the Utes, the following will be homecoming for the Cyclones. Recently, the start time for that game has been announced.

Homecoming Start Time for Week 5 Announced

kickoff time is set for homecoming ⏰



📲 https://t.co/dNpePIibOF pic.twitter.com/LFPMig0msS — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) September 21, 2026

Homecoming is certainly one of the biggest days for any college program, and the Cyclones will be having theirs on October 3rd when they host West Virginia. This is a Mountaineers team that has exceeded expectations so far and just picked up a signature win against the Virginia Cavaliers.

At the time, Virginia was ranked 25th in the country and at home on Saturday. However, that didn’t stop the Mountaineers from going in there and winning by two scores.

That victory is certainly an early statement win for West Virginia, and this game for the Cyclones is going to be harder than was expected to start the season.

Quarterback Michael Hawkins is a true dual-threat player at the position and has been really good early on. So far, he has totaled 477 passing yards and five passing touchdowns in the air. However, he has been extremely impressive on the ground also, totaling 322 yards and six rushing scores.

The Iowa State defense has been really impressive, but stopping Hawkins is going to be a massive challenge. Overall, how the Cyclones perform against the Utes will be an indication of what to potentially expect for their homecoming game. However, with how Hawkins and West Virginia have looked, it won’t be an easy one in Ames.