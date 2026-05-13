Iowa State Football Seeking to Flip Three-Star Cincinnati Bearcats Commit

The Iowa State Cyclones have remained busy following spring practices and the team is actively working on improving their recruiting class.

Over the last several weeks, and really heating up in the last couple of days, the team has been making a ton of offers to talent around the country. The Cyclones were a program that was decimated in the transfer portal, and not one that was going to be able to add the same caliber of talent that they had a year prior.

While they made a ton of additions in the portal, they are lacking star power, and the Big 12 could make it a tough year for Iowa State. Fortunately, they have a good coach in Jimmy Rogers taking over, and he has proven that he can get the most out of a roster.

In a similar situation last year with the Washington State Cougars, Rogers was able to get the most out of his roster, and the team was competitive against some really good opponents. That was likely a major reason why Iowa State brought him in after losing Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Now, the new head coach is trying to rebuild the program through recruiting, which could take some time. Recently, the team made an offer to Cincinnati Bearcats commit Jalen Webb.

Cyclones Hope to Flip Webb

Despite being committed to Cincinnati already, Iowa State will be making a push to try to flip him with their recent offer. According to Rivals, Webb is a three-star interior offensive lineman who is ranked as a Top 50 player in Ohio and a Top 100 at his position.

Building up in the trenches is a goal for the Cyclones, who are seeking to be a team that plays good defense and wins at the line of scrimmage on offense. Iowa is starting to get a little bit of a late start in their 2027 recruiting plan due to the late hire of Rogers. Offering Webb makes sense if they believe they can land him.

Rogers and the coaching staff have been very aggressive in pursuing recruits from around the country, and they clearly think they might be able to flip Webb. The talented three-star prospect would be a great addition and also weaken the recruiting class of a Big 12 rival.

Overall, it will be interesting to see if Rogers and the coaching staff will be able to flip a 2027 recruit. If they can, it will be a big win for the program.