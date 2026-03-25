Iowa State Football Set To Host Key 2028 Prospect Soon

While all eyes have been on the Iowa State Cyclones basketball team, the football team is getting set for the start of spring practice to usher in a new era for the squad.

Following the departure of Matt Campbell, the program was quick to bring in head coach Jimmy Rogers as the replacement. Rogers might have spent just one year as the head coach for the Washington State Cougars, but he is a hungry, young coach looking to prove himself.

He unfortunately inherited a tough situation with Iowa State. In the day and age of the transfer portal, the team lost most of their roster and many recruits as well. Rogers had to pivot quickly and start working on both the team for 2026 in the portal and also the recruiting class to get some talent for the future.

Now that he is a little bit established, the focus has been on both the 2027 and 2028 classes. While 2026 is officially his class, it is hard to judge him based on the circumstances. However, 2027 will be his first full class.

As the team gets ready for spring practices, they will also be starting to host some recruits in the upcoming days. One of the players that will be coming to visit is four-star offensive lineman Carter Barrett, who is going to be a primary target for the program.

Barrett Visit Will Be Key

Iowa State football head coach Jimmy Rogers | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While visits are always important for a program, this one is going to be a key one for Rogers and the coaching staff in early April. According to Rivals, the four-star recruit is one of the best players in the country at his position and also ranks as the top player in the state of Iowa.

The 2028 recruit is one of the best players that the Cyclones are going to be trying to get, and as an in-state player, that is important for Rogers. So far, the new coach has cast a wide net in terms of bringing in talent. That is a bit different compared to Campbell, but recruiting well in the state will still be important for Rogers.

When looking at the roster, strength in the trenches is an important thing for Iowa State in this new regime. During practices, Barrett should see some high-level competition along the offensive and defensive lines for the Cyclones. With culture building being important, a strong visit and showing what this new coaching staff is all about will be important for Rogers.