The Iowa State Cyclones were on the road facing the UCF Knights on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. Unfortunately for the Cyclones, that was not the case. Iowa State ended up losing by a score of 48-17

The Cyclones started this game out with a lot of Aiden Flora early on. Getting their star running back the ball is never a bad idea for Iowa State, and he had nine touches on the opening drive.

Unfortunately, despite being deep into the red zone, the Cyclones were unable to come away with seven points on an opening drive that took about half of the quarter. However, they did take the lead with Kyle Konrardy knocking in a 27-yard field goal.

Like Iowa State, UCF was able to move the ball down the field nicely on their opening drive, but also stalled out at the goal line and had to settle for three points.

Following both teams exchanging field goals, the Knights would take this game over. UCF would take the lead on a pretty quick drive that ended with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Josh Derry.

The Knights would continue to feature their talented wide receiver with the Cyclones struggling on offense for a couple of drives. Following a punt by Iowa State, UCF would get a 65-yard touchdown reception from Derry for his second touchdown of the game.

With the momentum swinging a bit, a fumble by the Cyclones would not help matters. Iowa State ended up losing the ball and set up the Knights with a short field that resulted in a touchdown run from Alonza Barnett III to make it 24-3, and it ended up being 21 straight points.

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The Cyclones would finally get their offense going again following some punts and a turnover. It would be none other than Flora getting them into the end zone to make it a 24-10 score. Iowa State was driving close to the red zone at the end of the half, but Flora had a fumble that likely cost the team some points before the half.

Disappointing Performance for Iowa State

Nov 20, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) scores during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To start the second half, UCF would continue to keep the pressure up on the Cyclones’ defense. For the third time in the game, Derry was able to score a touchdown, and the Knights took a commanding 31-10 lead at halftime.

While the Iowa State defense might have been struggling in this one, Flora continued to prove why he is one of the best players in the country. With the team desperately needing a quick score, Flora was able to rip off a 62-yard run for a touchdown.

Following a decision to go for it on fourth down in their own territory, the Cyclones came up short and gave the Knights a short field. Iowa State was able to keep them out of the end zone and then UCF shockingly missed a chip shot field goal.

With a great opportunity to make this a closer game, the Cyclones would turn the ball over yet again after a reception for a first down. This time, UCF would get into the end zone and give themselves a three-score lead to basically seal the deal.

Things wouldn't get much better from then on and the Cyclones had a disappointing performance in this one overall. While it wasn't a good night, Flora continued to be special totaling 171 yards and two scores, but it wasn't enough. Next up, Iowa State will still be seeking that key sixth win of the season when they play the Kansas State Wildcats.