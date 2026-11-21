The Iowa State Cyclones went on the road in Week 12 to Orlando to face off against the UCF Knights with bowl-game eligibility on the line for both teams.

Unfortunately for the Cyclones, it was the Knights who came away with a dominant 48-17 victory. Iowa State will finish the first season under head coach Jimmy Rogers without a single win away from Jack Trice Stadium, a disappointing turn of events.

Aiden Flora did everything he could to keep the Cyclones in the game, rushing for 171 yards and two touchdowns against a stout UCF rush defense. It wasn’t enough to keep his team in the game, with miscues and ineffectiveness plaguing Iowa State throughout the evening.

Here are three of the biggest takeaways for the Cyclones from the blowout loss to the Knights.

Defense Remains Major Issue

Nov 20, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) is tackled by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Breland III (11) during the second half at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Iowa State schedule has been a daunting one when it comes to offensive talent. They have yet to play a team outside of the top 80 in points per drive. A defense that hasn’t been clicking on all cylinders all season, having to face excellent offenses week in and week out, has been disastrous.

A corner looked like it had been turned last week against the Cincinnati Bearcats, but the Cyclones are a completely different team on the road, and not in a good way. The worst tackling team in the nation was steamrolled by UCF in every facet on offense.

Alonza Barnet III threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns, completing 17-of-27 attempts. He added 43 yards and another score on the ground. Duke Watson led the team in rushing with 113 yards on 16 carries.

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The Knights racked up 460 total yards, converted 7-of-12 third-down attempts, and didn’t commit a turnover.

Turnovers Bury Iowa State

At points during the game, the Cyclones were moving the ball well. There were opportunities to get back into the game and put pressure on UCF, but any time they built positive momentum, a turnover would set them back.

The first was on a botched exchange, which put the Knights on Iowa State’s 15-yard line, and they scored the next play. After Will Stone missed a 55-yard field goal, the Cyclones had a chance to cut into the lead ahead of halftime. Flora caught a pass and advanced to the UCF 25-yard line but fumbled.

In the third quarter, Stone missed from 29 yards, swinging the momentum to Iowa State. After a 20-yard gain by Jamal Polite Jr., he fumbled, giving the ball back to the Knights. Jaylen Raynor would throw an interception in the fourth quarter to give the Cyclones four giveaways and zero takeaways.

Have to Beat Kansas State

Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Will McLaughlin (23) takes down Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) during the first quarter in the NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Losing to UCF now puts all the pressure of becoming bowl-eligible on beating the Kansas State Wildcats in Farmageddon. Fortunately for Iowa State, the game is being played in Ames at Jack Trice Stadium, where they have found a lot more success.

Kansas State has lost four games in a row entering their Week 12 matchup with the Arizona Wildcats. With a 4-6 record, if K-State cannot upset Arizona, they will be on the outside looking in on bowl season.

However, they will be highly motivated to ensure their rivals suffer the same fate. The Cyclones need to be ready for the Wildcats next week to finish the regular season at .500, an impressive feat given some of the expectations placed on the team coming into the year.