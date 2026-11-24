The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set to wrap up the regular season with a matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. With five wins, this game is a pivotal one for the program to become bowl-eligible, and it is a must-win.

So far this year, the Cyclones have been able to exceed expectations, but Saturday is a major game for the program. If Jimmy Rogers and company can get their sixth win and become bowl eligible, it sets a great standard for the program going forward.

This was a team that had to be completely rebuilt, and making a bowl game and winning six games in the first year with Rogers would be an impressive accomplishment.

While there are many reasons why the team has been able to exceed expectations, the biggest one has been because of the play of Aiden Flora. The sophomore running back has emerged as one of the best in the country, and recently, he was recognized for that.

Flora Rightfully Named Doak Walker Finalist

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Aiden Flora has been named a finalist for the @DoakWalkerAward 🌪️



📲 https://t.co/4LBZSZaL84 pic.twitter.com/tkKZM8X2xh — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) November 24, 2026

One day after he announced that he will be returning to the program for the 2027 season, Flora has been named a Doak Walker Award Finalist. This award goes to the best running back in the nation, and Flora very well might be walking away with this one.

With one game left to go in the regular season, it has already been a very special season for Flora. So far, he has totaled 1,506 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, and an impressive 7.2 yards per carry average.

Considering he had just four carries last year with the Cyclones, it has been an impressive step up in his development. Now, as the leading rusher in the nation, he should be very much in the mix for this award.

Joining him as the other finalists are Duke’s Nate Sheppard and Tennessee’s DeSean Bishop. When looking at rushing yards, Sheppard is second in the country behind Flora in that category with 1,436 yards. However, he does have 20 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for best in the country in that category.

As of now, it appears like it would come down to one of these two players for the award. Overall, with one more game to go for Flora against Kansas State, he will have a chance to improve his stats some more and hopefully help solidify himself as the award winner.