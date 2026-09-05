Iowa State Football vs. Southeast Missouri: How to Watch

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set to start the season in Week 1 at home against Southeast Missouri. As the new era gets going for the Cyclones, the pressure will be on to get a win.

Following a wild offseason, Iowa State is officially getting ready to start life without Matt Campbell. The longtime head coach of the program left for the Penn State Nittany Lions, and it is Jimmy Rogers who has come in to take over.

The new coach inherited a tough situation and had to work hard in the transfer portal to get the roster filled out. This is a team that won’t be as talented as they were last year, but with some good depth, could still be competitive.

In Week 1, it will be interesting to see how the new players gel together. Getting to play against Southeast Missouri is a good way to start off the new era for the Cyclones, and a win is to be expected. However, as shown early on this college football season, anything can happen, and Iowa State must be ready.

As the team gets set for Week 1, here’s how to watch.

Who: Southeast Missouri vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Sept. 5, 2026, 12:00 PM CST

Where: Ames, Iowa

Television: ESPN+

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The Iowa State Cyclones mascot poses for a photo during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With some big shoes to fill, Rogers will be tasked with trying to lead the Cyclones into this new era. Under Campbell, the team really took off quite a bit and became really successful.

While they will undoubtedly have to take a little bit of a step back after all of the talent they lost in the offseason, they should be able to handle their business against SEMO.

Iowa State should come out hungry and looking to prove the doubters wrong with a strong performance. While a win is to be expected, how they go about it will be important. The Cyclones can really set the tone for the year with a statement win, and looking sharp will be important.

Iowa State figures to be a team that is going to look to run the football and play solid defense under Rogers. With Washington State last year, he was able to have them playing close games into the fourth quarter against some really good programs, proving that he is a good coach.

Now, as he looks to start his coaching career with the Cyclones, he will be hoping to start on a really positive note.