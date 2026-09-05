3 Bold Predictions for Iowa State Football Against Southeast Missouri

The Iowa State Cyclones are going to get the 2026 college football season started by hosting the Southeast Missouri Redhawks at Jack Trice Stadium.

It is the start of a new era for the program, the first game that Jimmy Rogers will be head coach for. Expectations are low outside of the building, but Rogers didn’t come here for a rebuild; he wants to win right away, and it starts with beating Southeast Missouri.

With so many new faces, there will certainly be some things to iron out early in the season, but a raucous crowd is going to give Iowa State the energy it needs to get the job done. Here are three bold predictions for the game.

3. Defensive line gets off to a hot start

Defensive end Isaac Terrell stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably the most talented positional group on the team is the defensive line. Holdovers Jace Gilbert, Trey Verndon and Zaimir Hawk are joined by Isaac Terrell, Caden Crawford, Bryson Lamb and Malaki Ta’ase.

This is a deep group, and everyone should get a chance to showcase their talent in this game. The Cyclones’ biggest advantage should be in the trenches, and they will take full advantage, making life difficult for Braylen Ragland, who had a strong game against the Indiana State Sycamores last week.

Iowa State will hold him in check. They will record five sacks and 10 tackles for loss as a team, proving the defensive scheme changes are working well.

2. Jaylen Raynor has huge debut

Quarterback Jaylen Raynor stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Wednesday, August 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The single most important player on the offensive side of the ball to the Cyclones' success is Jaylen Raynor. He was who Rogers and the staff identified as their starting quarterback early in the transfer portal process, and he has been working diligently to learn the offense and get comfortable calling plays.

A dual-threat, he is going to make a great first impression in front of the fans at Jack Trice Stadium. Raynor, who led the Sun Belt in completions, attempts, yardage and interceptions last year, is going to have a strong debut.

He will throw for 236 yards and one touchdown, adding 52 yards and another score on the ground without turning the ball over once. His efficiency will be excellent, completing at least 70% of his passes, and connecting on at least two balls 20+ yards down the field.

1. Iowa State wins going away

Iowa State football head coach Jimmy Rogers watches the defense warm up during the university’s football open practice at Johnny Majors practice field on August 8, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In what is projected to be a difficult season in Ames, Rogers and company will at least get the campaign started on the right foot. The Redhawks are set for a rude welcome to Jack Trice Stadium, with the Cyclones winning by multiple touchdowns.

Iowa State gets off to a roaring start, winning 35-13, building some positive momentum as they head into Cy-Hawk Rivalry week.