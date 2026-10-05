Jimmy Rogers Just Got His Biggest Win for Iowa State Football

The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off a great win against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In the victory, it certainly means something for their new head coach.

Coming into Week 5, the Cyclones knew that they were going to be best tested on their homefield against a talented Mountaineers team. West Virginia was able to beat their rival the Virginia Cavaliers, who were ranked in the Top 25 when the two teams faced off.

With a dynamic dual-threat quarterback and one of the best rushing attacks in the nation, the Iowa State defense was challenged in this one. While the Cyclones have been led by this unit for most of the season, they allowed 42 points in a game that became a shootout.

Fortunately, the offense for Iowa State was able to have their best performance of the year. Running back Aiden Flora put the nation on notice with his five touchdown performance in the win.

However, while it was an important win for the program, it was a very significant one for their head coach Jimmy Rogers. Getting his first Big 12 victory is a big deal and it was the biggest win in his early tenure.

Rogers Earns Biggest Win

Iowa State head football coach Jimmy Rogers celebrates after a 45-42 victory over West Virginia in a Big 12 Conference football game on Oct. 3, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So far, the win in Week 5 was the biggest one for Rogers and it comes at a good time. The Cyclones have shown early on this season that they are better than expected with not only their win against West Virginia, but also considering how well they played the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Over his coaching career, Rogers has seemingly been a guy who is able to get the most out of his players and while this Cyclones team isn’t the most talented, they are 3-2 and have a win in the Big 12 already.

For a coach that came to Iowa State with some big shoes to fill, Rogers has done a good job so far. This was not an easy or ideal situation for him with nearly the entire team leaving, but he has made the most of it.

Getting the signature win against the Mountaineers was a big one, and this game always felt like it could make or break the season for the Cyclones. While Week 6 is going to be a challenging game on the road against the BYU Cougars, Iowa State getting the win in Week 5 was massive.

Even though this team is likely not going to be winning a Big 12 championship, getting to a bowl game following how challenging their offseason was would be impressive.