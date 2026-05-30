On Wednesday night, former Iowa State basketball standout Milan Momcilovic made his long-awaited decision, deciding that he will withdraw from the NBA Draft and remain in the NCAA transfer portal.

Momcilovic played the last three seasons for the Cyclones, shooting at 42.8% from three-point range and 13.2 points per game in his career. The forward proved to be the best three-point shooter in the country after his impressive 2025-26 campaign.

Last year, Momcilovic posted a 48.7% shooting percentage from three, the best mark in the country, while averaging 16.9 points per game and a field goal percentage of 50.6%. He also led the NCAA in total 3-point makes with 136 in 37 games.

The University of Kentucky became an automatic top landing spot for Momcilovic, as he would be a huge piece to round out their roster.

The Wildcats lost seven players to the transfer portal last season and have been left off preseason top rankings list as of late, and the addition of Momcilovic could be exactly what they need.

Is Kentuck the Best Fit?

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

On3 reported that the top landing spots for Momcilovic are Kentucky, Louisville, Arizona and St. John’s.

“Several sources believe Louisville and Kentucky are the frontrunners, with St. John’s as a true dark horse. While Arizona has also come up in conversations, it sounds like Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats still have some work to do in order to close the gap.”

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope is reportedly in a recruiting battle with Louisville and Rick Pitino of St. John’s. The decision could reportedly come as early as this weekend. Recent developments have taken St. John's seemingly out of the running, and it appears to be a three-horse now between Kentucky, Arizona, and Louisville.

After underperforming last season, Pope and the Wildcats are looking to go deeper into the tournament. The potential addition of Momcilovic could be exactly what Kentucky needs to get them over the jump. With expectations being high for Kentucky, Pope really needs to land Momcilovic and find some success in March Madness.

In the 2026 NCAA tournament, No. 2-seeded Iowa State took down the No. 7-seeded Wildcats in the second round, then lost in the Sweet 16 to Tennessee.

Momcilovic’s decision could be imminent, coming as soon as this weekend. It seems like Kentucky is the frontrunner as of now, and it’s clear that the Wildcats would be an ideal fit.